25 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: June 24 to July 1

So long, June, and hello, July!

We’re here to help you plan your schedule as we head into the new month! From Canada Day fireworks to Snoop Dogg, outdoor movies, and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from June 24 to July 1.

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Invite your friends to an exclusive 19+ event at Playland on June 29. It features a complimentary welcome drink from Bali Water, great music to keep the energy high, and a fully licensed park so you can enjoy your drinks almost anywhere (except on the rides, in Haunted Mansion, or the Glass House).

When: June 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Form a quiz team and head to Altitudes Bistro every Monday throughout the summer for trivia nights hosted by IQ2000. There will be food and beverage specials, plus the chance to win great prizes! A great way to spend the season with your friends.

When: Every Monday from June 24 to September 2, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only), free for passholders Purchase online

What: Legendary Kid’s in the Hall star Bruce McCulloch comes to Vancouver on his latest tour with MODO Live and Comedy Here Often? Tales of Bravery & Stupidity is a one-man show that combines music, stand-up, and storytelling into a moving look at his life.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm Doors

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: From $25-$45 plus fees; purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on Thursday, June 27, on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.

Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

When: Every Thursday from June 27 to August 29, 2024

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators and their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: This collaborative stand-up show encourages audience participation, but only when the green light is on. Get ready to heckle with your own strange question or witty statement, but be prepared for the comic to turn their sights on you in this participatory comedy show.

Featuring performances by Dustin Searcy, Niki Mohrdor, Alex Carr, Nancy Ho, Finbar, and Will Corry.

When: June 29, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 online, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face the St. Louis City FC on June 29 for the Indigenous Peoples Celebration match, and get there early for The Warmup Patio Party.

When: July 29, 2024

Time: Kickoff 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: Enjoy a Seafood Boil featuring some of the freshest flavours around. At this tasty event, you can expect Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, seasoned shrimp, sweet corn, andouille sausage, and house-made cornbread.

When: June 24, 2024

Where: Straight and Marrow — 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver

Price: $57 per person

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 29. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: June 29 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Flyover’s brand-new “Awaken Canada” film takes guests on a thrilling ride across the country, from the landscapes of the Maritimes to above Baffin Island in Canada’s far Arctic north and Yukon’s Mt. Logan, the highest mountain in Canada.

The new film also follows world-class athletes as they tackle challenging terrain, including freestyle skiers on the wintery, snow-covered heritage streets of Old Quebec City.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

What: Rogers Arena better have the “Gin and Juice” ready when the top Dogg in the entertainment industry comes to play.

Snoop Dogg has announced that his new Cali to Canada Tour is rolling into town on Tuesday, June 25. The West Coast icon will be joined by Warren G, DJ Quik, and New York producer DJ Green Lantern.

When: June 25, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

Cottage Springs Canada Day What: Celebrate Canada Day weekend with a complimentary tasting hosted by the Cottage Spring team. The event is happening at BCLIQUOR Langley, and features exclusive Canada Day merchandise and samples of Cottage Springs’ newly released bubble-less Vodka Waters made with 0g sugar and only 100 calories per can.

When: June 30, 2024

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Langley – 6435 201 Street, Langley

Cost: Free

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the summer. June celebrates Filipino Heritage Month with performances by Jaenna Cali and Mikey Jose. August marks Korean Heritage Month with an opening performance by SORAH and a K-Pop dance party to wrap up the evening.

Each all-ages event will feature a light dinner and dessert included in the ticket price. Guests will also enjoy an on-site bar, arts and crafts, an art exhibition, and more.

When: June 28 and August 16, 2024

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Canada Together at Canada Place What: One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation. When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to the BMO Theatre Centre at Olympic Village. and the Terry Fox Theatre in PoCo. Performers in Vancouver include Faris Hytiaa (Winnipeg Comedy Festival) Ed Hill (Amazon Prime) Randee Neumeyer (JFL) Alex Carr (SONIC FM) Kevin Banner (Sirius XM), and more.

Fans in PoCo will enjoy stand-up by Hytiaa, Hill, Patrick Maliha (Netflix), Sophia Johnson (JFL), and Ray Morrison.

Use promo code DAILYHIVE to save 20 percent on Olympic Village show and 30 percent on the PoCo show.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Cost: From $35.50-$42 plus fees; purchase online. Use promo code DAILYHIVE to save 20 percent on Olympic Village show and 30 percent on the PoCo show.

What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.

Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.

When:

Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm

BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Friday and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Brunch aka Allie Entwistle and Kerri Donaldson are a dynamic comedy duo who were winners of Vancouver Comedy Award’s “Best Sketch Group,” runners up for Vancouver Fringe’s Best of the Fest, and have performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, Portland Skethchfest, Toronto Sketchfest, and Edmonton’s Improvaganza.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices plus fees. Purchase Online

What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face the national team from Barbados as well as a squad from Rugby Canada.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Ave, Burnaby

Tickets: Free for opening day matches, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents the musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls. Audiences will meet characters like evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, small-time crook Nathan Detroit and high-roller Sky Masterson while hearing classics like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and the title track, “Guys & Dolls.”

When: Now until June 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39, purchase online