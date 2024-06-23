25 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: June 24 to July 1
So long, June, and hello, July!
We’re here to help you plan your schedule as we head into the new month! From Canada Day fireworks to Snoop Dogg, outdoor movies, and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from June 24 to July 1.
Surrey Canada Day 2024
What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.
Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Playland 19+ Night
What: Invite your friends to an exclusive 19+ event at Playland on June 29. It features a complimentary welcome drink from Bali Water, great music to keep the energy high, and a fully licensed park so you can enjoy your drinks almost anywhere (except on the rides, in Haunted Mansion, or the Glass House).
When: June 29, 2024
Time: 6 to 11 pm
Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Trivia on the Mountain
What: Form a quiz team and head to Altitudes Bistro every Monday throughout the summer for trivia nights hosted by IQ2000. There will be food and beverage specials, plus the chance to win great prizes! A great way to spend the season with your friends.
When: Every Monday from June 24 to September 2, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm
Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only), free for passholders Purchase online
Bruce McCulloch’s Tales of Bravery & Stupidity
What: Legendary Kid’s in the Hall star Bruce McCulloch comes to Vancouver on his latest tour with MODO Live and Comedy Here Often? Tales of Bravery & Stupidity is a one-man show that combines music, stand-up, and storytelling into a moving look at his life.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm Doors
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: From $25-$45 plus fees; purchase online
Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery
What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on Thursday, June 27, on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.
Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.
When: Every Thursday from June 27 to August 29, 2024
Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown
Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Monsters of the Abyss at Vancouver Aquarium
What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators and their prehistoric ancestors.
Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.
When: Now until September 2, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online
Red Light, Green Light
What: This collaborative stand-up show encourages audience participation, but only when the green light is on. Get ready to heckle with your own strange question or witty statement, but be prepared for the comic to turn their sights on you in this participatory comedy show.
Featuring performances by Dustin Searcy, Niki Mohrdor, Alex Carr, Nancy Ho, Finbar, and Will Corry.
When: June 29, 2024
Time: 9 pm
Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 online, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City FC
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face the St. Louis City FC on June 29 for the Indigenous Peoples Celebration match, and get there early for The Warmup Patio Party.
When: July 29, 2024
Time: Kickoff 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Rosewood Home & Condo Closing Down Sale
What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.
Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com
When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)
Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Straight and Marrow Seafood Boil
What: Enjoy a Seafood Boil featuring some of the freshest flavours around. At this tasty event, you can expect Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, seasoned shrimp, sweet corn, andouille sausage, and house-made cornbread.
When: June 24, 2024
Where: Straight and Marrow — 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver
Price: $57 per person
Big Splash Water Park
What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 29. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.
Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.
When: June 29 to September 2, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting
Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen
Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online
FlyOver – Awaken Canada
What: Flyover’s brand-new “Awaken Canada” film takes guests on a thrilling ride across the country, from the landscapes of the Maritimes to above Baffin Island in Canada’s far Arctic north and Yukon’s Mt. Logan, the highest mountain in Canada.
The new film also follows world-class athletes as they tackle challenging terrain, including freestyle skiers on the wintery, snow-covered heritage streets of Old Quebec City.
When: Daily
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
Richmond Night Market
What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.
There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.
When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Snoop Dogg — Cali to Canada Tour
What: Rogers Arena better have the “Gin and Juice” ready when the top Dogg in the entertainment industry comes to play.
Snoop Dogg has announced that his new Cali to Canada Tour is rolling into town on Tuesday, June 25. The West Coast icon will be joined by Warren G, DJ Quik, and New York producer DJ Green Lantern.
When: June 25, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now
Cottage Springs Canada Day
What: Celebrate Canada Day weekend with a complimentary tasting hosted by the Cottage Spring team. The event is happening at BCLIQUOR Langley, and features exclusive Canada Day merchandise and samples of Cottage Springs’ newly released bubble-less Vodka Waters made with 0g sugar and only 100 calories per can.
When: June 30, 2024
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR Langley – 6435 201 Street, Langley
Cost: Free
Enchanted Evenings Concert Series
What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the summer. June celebrates Filipino Heritage Month with performances by Jaenna Cali and Mikey Jose. August marks Korean Heritage Month with an opening performance by SORAH and a K-Pop dance party to wrap up the evening.
Each all-ages event will feature a light dinner and dessert included in the ticket price. Guests will also enjoy an on-site bar, arts and crafts, an art exhibition, and more.
When: June 28 and August 16, 2024
Time: 5 pm to late
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Canada Together at Canada Place
What: One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer.
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets
Admission: Free
Olympic Village and Port Coquitlam Comedy Classic
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to the BMO Theatre Centre at Olympic Village. and the Terry Fox Theatre in PoCo. Performers in Vancouver include Faris Hytiaa (Winnipeg Comedy Festival) Ed Hill (Amazon Prime) Randee Neumeyer (JFL) Alex Carr (SONIC FM) Kevin Banner (Sirius XM), and more.
Fans in PoCo will enjoy stand-up by Hytiaa, Hill, Patrick Maliha (Netflix), Sophia Johnson (JFL), and Ray Morrison.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver
Cost: From $35.50-$42 plus fees; purchase online. Use promo code DAILYHIVE to save 20 percent on Olympic Village show and 30 percent on the PoCo show.
The Patio at BC Place
What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.
Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.
When:
- Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm
- BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5
- Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2
Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H
Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis
Junction Public Market
What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Friday and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Brunch: A Comedy Show
What: Brunch aka Allie Entwistle and Kerri Donaldson are a dynamic comedy duo who were winners of Vancouver Comedy Award’s “Best Sketch Group,” runners up for Vancouver Fringe’s Best of the Fest, and have performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, Portland Skethchfest, Toronto Sketchfest, and Edmonton’s Improvaganza.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: 9 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices plus fees. Purchase Online
Vancouver Highlanders
What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face the national team from Barbados as well as a squad from Rugby Canada.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Ave, Burnaby
Tickets: Free for opening day matches, purchase online
Guys & Dolls
What: The Arts Club presents the musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls. Audiences will meet characters like evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, small-time crook Nathan Detroit and high-roller Sky Masterson while hearing classics like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and the title track, “Guys & Dolls.”
When: Now until June 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets from $39, purchase online
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. Over ten days, there will be over 150 performances and events, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.
Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. There will also be late-night jams and DJ dance parties on Granville Island
When: Now until June 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online
Fraser Valley Wine Passport
What: The Fraser Vally Wine Passport is the perfect way to support local wineries right in your neighbourhood.
For one price, you’ll get access to tastings at 18 different wineries. Some wineries also offer add-on perks to enhance your adventure, from cocktails and snacks to outdoor patio and picnic areas or restaurants.
When: Now until June 30, 2024
Where: Participating wineries across the Fraser Valley
Price: $50 (can be purchased at any participating wineries)
Athenia Acres Farm Markets
Athiana Acres is a 30-acre regenerative farm that offers a variety of freshly harvested products from June through November each year. Pick up fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers throughout the seasons, and come back each month for its Community Markets with a variety of local businesses and restaurants.
When: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 15 to November 17, 2024
Time: 2 to 7 pm (Wednesdays), 9 am to 4 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)
Where: 12800 No. 2 Road, Richmond BC
Steveston Salmon Festival
What: Love salmon? Well, we don’t blame you. Buckle up to learn all about the Steveston Salmon Festival returning to Metro Vancouver this year.
This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, and of course, lots of delicious salmon. There will also be two live music zones, roving entertainers, a Japanese cultural show, face painting, interactive games, button making, an art show, and programs and exhibits at numerous Steveston historic sites.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Various locations in Steveston
Admission: Free