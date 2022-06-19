20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 20 to 26

The first week of summer is officially here, and there’s so much to see, do, and experience around Vancouver. So let’s not waste any time!

From TD Vancouver Jazz Fest to Greek Day on Broadway, National Indigenous Peoples Day, and more, here are 20 things to keep you busy this week. Enjoy!

What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, and more.

Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre, and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: National Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, June 21, and there are many events and activities happening in Metro Vancouver that you can check out.

The important day is to acknowledge the rich culture, heritage, and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, including the 10 first nations found in our region.

When: June 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various events around Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: An exhibit at the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) will immerse you in the city’s bright past and delve into the divide that changed its urban landscape. Until Summer 2022, Neon Vancouver | Ugly Vancouver features a collection of flashy signs dating back to the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Some are being lit for the first time since they were recovered from junkyards.

When: Now until June 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm daily

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Adults (18+): $15. Seniors (65+), youth (6 to 17), and students with ID: $10. Free for children 5 and under and individuals self-identifying as Indigenous. Purchase Online

What: Russell Peters is a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Award-winner and was also the first comedian to have a comedy special on Netflix. He performs at Rogers Arena on his Act Your Age World Tour on June 23.

When: June 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The continent’s largest dragon boat festival includes the highly anticipated international dragon boat races on False Creek and free concerts and cultural programming on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage.

The family-friendly event features performances by Vancouver indie rockers The Zolas, singer-songwriter Desirée Dawson, Squamish Nation performers Eagle Song Dancers, and Coast Salish song and dance group Coastal Wolf Pack.

When: June 24 to 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Potion Putt, a themed mini-putt golf course, will see you put your magic and golf skills to the test on a course that’s inspired by your favourite wizardly fantasies. The course features nine holes and you can purchase refreshments at the venue if all that golf makes you thirsty.

Plus, the space is family-friendly until 5 pm, after which point it becomes adults-only, so it’s a perfect pick for date night.

When: June 23 to August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: from $18, purchase online

What: This month will see British Columbia’s first-ever Halal Food Fest being held at Surrey Civic Plaza, with more than 30 vendors, food and drinks, and fun activities for the whole family. Organizers hope the event will become an annual festival that will promote and educate British Columbians on the province’s many halal food options.

Halal, which is an Arabic term meaning “permissible,” refers to food that is prepared according to Islamic dietary laws and is therefore allowed to be consumed. Such foods include, but are not limited to, Zabiha meat products and fish with scales.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo is an annual all-ages event that celebrates everything about old-school video games. Shop the vendor hall, take part in tournaments, enjoy live music and panels, and more. And yes there will be video games to play!

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: Just For Laughs presents Hannah Gadsby in her return to Vancouver with her new show, Body of Work. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Gadsby is beloved for her Netflix special, Nanette, and is sure to delight fans again at the Orpheum Theatre.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2022, presented by 102.7 THE PEAK, features eight local bands and artists, lawn games, and plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy the day on the Swangard Stadium field in support of the GVFB.

Foodstock will feature crowd-pleasing sets from Bend Sinister, Sleepy Gonzales, Generous Thieves, The Noodle Boys, Uncle Strut, Green Alderson, Madelyn Read, and Good Goin’.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Desert Plant Society of Vancouver is a group of “cactophiles” and its annual show and sale is coming up where you can check out a huge array of cacti, succulents, and other desert plants.

At the show, you could get a chance to talk to cactus lovers and learn more about desert plants and how to take care of them.

When: June 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday) 10 am to 3 pm (Sunday)

Where: Floral Hall at VanDusen Botanical Garden – 251 Oak Street, Vancouver



What: Greek Day on Broadway 2022, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 26 in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street. The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more to choose from.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver and it attracts more than 100,000 people every year.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) is hosting Summer Fest on Sunday, June 26 at the Shipyards. The free event is happening the day before Canadian Multiculturalism Day and is also celebrating multiculturalism in the mountains.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the packed program of VIMFF Summer Fest activities, including free award-winning film screenings throughout the day that will inspire you to adventure this season.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, and podcaster Bill Burr will be performing at Rogers Arena on his “Slight Return” arena and amphitheatre tour.

Burr is the creator of Netflix’s F Is for Family and has appeared in a variety of shows and films such as Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and The King of Staten Island.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Ireland Canada Chamber of Commerce hosts its 2022 Summer Trade Fest at the Museum of Vancouver. The inaugural festival will showcase local Irish and BC businesses and entrepreneurs and is also an opportunity to network with ICCVan’s members and community.

When: June 23, 2022

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver, History Room & Garden Patio – 1100 Chestnut Street Vancouver

Cost: $45 plus fees, register online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday from June 23 to August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: An iconic Mount Pleasant motel is being transformed into a community space for art and social connection in Vancouver, and a huge block party is planned for its official opening weekend.

Vancouver Mural Fest’s City Centre Block Party, happening on June 25 and 26 at the City Centre Motor Hotel building at 2111 Main Street, features a lineup of free entertainment and activities, food trucks, an artist showcase, and more.

When: June 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: There are plenty of spots throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland where you can go out into the fields and pick a variety of local berries, from strawberries to raspberries to blueberries. The prices for u-pick berries are generally far better than what you’ll find in a grocery store, plus gathering berries yourself is a great summer activity.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Gaming Stadium and Shaw Communications are partnering to help video gamers of all ages start it off right.

The Richmond-based esports arena is hosting TGS Pavilion Presented by Shaw on Saturday, June 25. The free event features a variety of fun activities and challenges for the whole family and there are even opportunities to win great prizes.

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Gaming Stadium – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: Flavours of Hope and Coho Commissary are teaming up to support newcomer women’s food businesses that were launched through Dream Cuisines. The summer celebration market will feature food, drinks, and treats for sale from graduates and alumni of the program.

Dream Cuisines provides a cohort of newcomer women access to mentorship, kitchen space, and peer-based knowledge sharing to help them create and launch their food business.

When: June 24, 2022

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 or $30 with a goodie bag. Free admission for children 12 and under. Purchase online