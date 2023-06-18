20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 19 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Tall Tales: The Quest is Up to You!

Welcome to the first week of summer!

Kickstart the new season the fun way with our list of 20 great events to check out in Metro Vancouver from June 19 to 25. Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, Bark Park, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Over 100,000 visitors and racers are expected to attend the city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration. The two-day event will include the international dragon boat races and an expanded range of programming and free concerts throughout the day.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival features the new TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy headliners Dear Rouge and SABAI as well as exciting diverse performers throughout the weekend.

When: June 24 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders in Western Canada, specifically the Rocky Mountains. Soar over some of the most awe-inspiring vistas in the world-famous Rockies.

When: Now until June 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.

Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.

When: April 28 to July 17, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online

What: Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops at the second annual Bark Park. Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free

What: Three of our favourite Vancouver events are coming together this month for a mouth-watering pop-up.

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are teaming up with Granville Flea for Hollywood Harvest at Greek Day on Sunday, June 25. The family-friendly pop-up will feature a global-inspired food fair and a vintage market at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to help celebrate Mill No. 3’s hundredth birthday. Guests can visit the feature exhibit inside the Machine Shop to learn about the 20-storey-high National Historic Site built on the side of Mount Sheer at Britannia Beach.

The exhibit also explores how Mill No. 3 served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community, uncovers its history and technological innovations, and pays tribute to its impact as a Sea to Sky icon.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Time: Various hours

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Various prices, pre-book online

What: Bill Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series, The End is Nye. The event promises that it will be “an eye-opening, funny, informative, incredible evening.”

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

When: June 20, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online.

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) is taking place on Saturday, June 24, at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, with vendors, panels, and live entertainment happening throughout the day.

There will be an appearance by popular YouTuber and collector, “The Immortal” John Hancock, as well as a costume contest, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels for gamers to take part in.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: “James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” opens under the dome on Friday, June 23, with guests discovering the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

Supported by Coca-Cola Canada, the epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

When: June 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city this summer.

This year’s festival will offer a variety of free and ticketed performances, starting with the free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and culminating on Canada Day weekend on Granville Island, with events happening at Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival & False Creek Ferries are teaming up to offer a

unique concert on the False Creek Waterfront on June 21.

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information available online

What: Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the packed program of VIMFF Summer Fest activities. There will be free award-winning film screenings throughout the day that will inspire you to adventure this season.

Summer Fest will host a number of food trucks as well as a beer garden to keep you full and refreshed. Attendees will also enjoy great live music happening right by the water. You can even hear it while you’re scaling the outdoor climbing wall set-up.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Running on various dates through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 25 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.

The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.

When: June 24 and 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Fraser River Heritage Park – 7494 Mary Street, Mission

Admission: Free

What: Bard on the Beach is hosting its second annual Pride Night on Saturday, June 24 at Vancouver’s Vanier Park. Guests will enjoy a rollicking performance of the 1960s-set, Beatles-themed As You Like It, as well as early site access and activities to celebrate Pride.

Pride Night 2023 will be hosted by Karmella Barr, Emprex 51 of Vancouver, who will be leading a Drag-style “In a Nutshell” talk about As You Like It.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The pedestrian-friendly setting of the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) welcomes visitors to check out more than 25 vendors and farmers every Wednesday afternoon. Shop for produce, artisan goods, and more.

When: Every Wednesday until November 29, 2023

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

What: A unique piece of Canadian showmanship is making its return to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this month.

The typically half-hour-long show features intricate drills and choreography, including the famous “Dome” formation, which was once featured on the back of the Canadian fifty-dollar bill, to the exciting “Charge” movement, where lances are lowered and the riders’ mounts launch into a gallop.

When: June 24 and 25 (Surrey), June 26 (Burnaby), and June 29 (Chilliwack)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park will open for the summer on Saturday, June 24. And the giant floating experience is one to add to the season’s bucket list.

Harrison Watersports’s huge attraction not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but they also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and Sea-Doos for the ultimate lake trip.

When: Open daily from June 24 to September 4, 2023

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $39.99. Book online

What: Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, a rocking jukebox musical inspired by true events that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis together for one time only. The show is packed with memorable hits, including “That’s Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and more.

When: Various dates from June 22 to August 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

What: Now in its 34th year, Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is hosting a huge lineup of concerts featuring acclaimed artists from across Canada and around the world. And you don’t have to be a Francophone enthusiast to attend, either.

A highlight of the festival is the joint headlining concert by Corneille and Isabelle Boulay on the Unis TV Outdoor Stage at 1551 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. Other acts being showcased include Andrea Superstein, Véranda, Malika Tirolien, Nazih Borish, Silk Road/Joutou, and Mimi O’bonsawin throughout the 11-day celebration.

When: Now until June 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online