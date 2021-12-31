More than 35 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in January

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Welcome to 2022, everyone! Start the new year off right with some great events and happenings around Vancouver in January.

From Dine Out Vancouver to PuSh Festival and more. Here are 37 things to do this month!

Things to do in January

What: Vancouver’s annual Polar Bear Dip will go ahead on January 1, but this year swimmers are encouraged to take the plunge at home. Register for this year’s event, then fill your bathtub, kiddie pool or anything that will fit you with cold water (7°C). Share your Polar Bear Dip experience online using the hashtag #VanPolarBearSwim, then send a photo or video of your chilly start to the new year to [email protected] to receive a Polar Bear Swim Club button (Canadian residents only).

When: January 1, 2022

Time: Traditional swim time is 2:30 pm

Where: Your bathtub or kiddie pool

What: Now in its tenth year, the food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building. Previously the festival has featured more than 20 awesome food trucks and carts, so it’s a good thing entry is FREE this year, leaving you more cash to spend on some epic eats.

Expect vendors like Disco Cheetah, Mamas Fish & Chips, Melt City, Mr. Arancino, REEL Mac and Cheese, and Shameless Buns, to name just a few.

The festival will be open during specific hours on weekdays and weekends, so be sure to mark your calendar and head to this delicious destination while you can.

Dates: January 15, 2022, to January 23, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry

What: Science World invites guests to connect with nature and discover scientific wonders in their latest exhibit, Backyard Adventures. Dig in the dirt of an augmented reality garden bed, ride a mechanical bee, play backyard-themed mini golf and more.

When: Now until January 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open 12 to 5 pm on January 1)

Where: TELUS World of Science – 1455 Quebec St, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Grouse Mountain’s whimsical Peak of Christmas experience features a stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake, as well as open-air ice skating with incredible views on the 8,000 sq ft Mountaintop Skating Pond. Other fan-favourite events include Breakfast with Santa and photos at Santa’s Workshop by donation, which will benefit the BC Children’s Hospital.

This year, for the health and safety of individuals enjoying Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas, proof of vaccination will be required for all guests born in 2009 or earlier. Additionally, face masks will be mandatory inside all resort facilities.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Complimentary with an annual Locals or Snow Pass, a Mountain Admission Ticket, or a special family ticket rate of $109 for two adults and two children.

What: Experience the magic of Christmas this holiday season with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight happening until January 3, 2022.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The Fraser River Discovery Centre is celebrating the holiday season with Winter Discovery Days, a series of festive, family-friendly fun activities. Participants on January 3 will learn the science behind snowflakes while creating 3D models of different types of snowflakes. Register online.

When: January 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Fraser River Discovery Centre – 788 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

Cost: $3-$6, Family (2 Adults + 4 Children) $15. Children under 2 are free.

What: Situated under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. The rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, Holiday hours vary.

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver (Robson Street and Howe Street)

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Now until March 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

What: A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral decorations, creating a holiday walk full of joy and cheer. The installations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Deck the Halls, which creates a festive holiday experience along its popular shopping district.

Each participating retailer worked with Granville Island Florist to design their own unique winter display, making for plenty of Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

When: Now until early January 2022

Where: South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Ave.

Cost: Free

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. All shows will be held following BC Health measures.

Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in January and February 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Online

What: The magical Canyon Lights attraction is making its return to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for the holiday season. The famed suspension bridge will be glowing, and the canyon floor underneath it will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter wonderland.

Visitors will be able to venture through a rainforest decorated with holiday lights and see the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world. Not to mention, part of the park will light up with its Insta-worthy “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel.

When: Now until January 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until the end of season

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 (quantities are limited)

What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 to 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

When: Now until April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99

What: Vancouver’s most wholesome and nostalgic holiday activity has officially returned to Stanley Park for the holidays. The Stanley Park Christmas Train, also called Bright Nights, will be humming along its tracks, and you can experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights in the festive forest. Firefighter volunteers are busy setting up the Bright Nights display in the plaza, and they will be getting donations for the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Admission: Tickets available online, $13 for train tickets and Christmas train tickets available on Ticketleader, from $6-$12

What: Photographer, author and book designer Josie Iselin aims to broaden the ideas of seaweed as both taxonomer’s and artist’s muse. The exhibit at Beaty Biodiversity Museum features luminous scans of seaweeds in combination with lithographs that are directly tied to the naming of the algae.

When: Now until April 24, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard) and children 4 years and under. Purchase online

What: More than 15 acres of the grounds at VanDusen Botanical Garden will be dripping with magical lights and filled with holiday decor. Expect to find plenty of your favourite holiday treats for sale, too, as you wander the illuminated paths of the gardens. This year, there’s a new illuminated rose garden display where the garden stewards used their artistry to “reawaken” the garden. Capacity for the event will be limited and proof of vaccination will be required.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults

What: Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points. In addition to the Vancouver World Chef Exchange dinner series — aka when select Vancouver restaurants host one-of-a-kind collab dinners — the Street Food City food truck festival is returning as well.

When: January 14 to 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

What: Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has two dazzling domes set up for cozy wine tastings. The Di Vine Domes are open Wednesday to Sunday, and there are a few different packages available. Each dome has a theme, with guests choosing whether they want to drink in the ambiance of an Enchanted Forest or a Canadian Cabin. Guests will sample cheese from the Fraser Valley and hyper-local eats inside the domes paired with their wine.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: Various times

Where: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Reservations: Online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through winter 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks are expected to continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena in January. Although, COVID-19 has forced the postponement of a number of games. Home games include the Ottawa Senators on January 8, St. Louis Blues on January 23, and Edmonton Oilers on January 25.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season continues in January at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with Kelowna Rockets on January 2, Prince George Cougars on January 14 and 15, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season in January with games against the Bakersfield Condors on January 5, 7, 9 and 10 as well as the San Diego Gulls on January 22 and 23.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a matchup against the Colorado Mammoth on January 7.

When: January 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Looking to start the new year with laughs? Check out Dino Archie and a stacked stand-up lineup at Vancity Comedy Extravaganza. The third edition of the all-star comedy showcase takes place on January 8, 2022, at the Vogue Theatre and features JUNO award winners, Just For Laughs veterans, and more.

When: January 8, 2022

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online. Use promo code DINGY2022 for a discount.

What: GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko at Vancouver Art Gallery showcases the importance of imagination and participation in the work of Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Inside the gallery, instructional exhibits can be as simple as an exercise in imagination printed on the walls and putting a literal bag over your head. The second part of the exhibit explores more works and focuses on Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Canadian connections, including their meeting with Pierre Trudeau and the Montreal bed-in.

When: Now until May 1, 2022

Time: Gallery hours 10 am to 5 pm, 12 pm to 8 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24, admission by donation Tuesdays 5 pm to 8 pm. Purchase Online

Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians. When: Now until March 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.” Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines. When: Now until January 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Starting at $12.60 (plus service charges), online The Da Vinci Experience What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings. Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health. When: Now until March 2022

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online Weaving the Future at Bill Reid Gallery What: Bill Reid Gallery’s Weaving the Future showcases three established weavers – Debra Sparrow (Musqueam), Angela George (Tsleil-Waututh) and Janice George (Squamish), partnered with their students Aleen Sparrow, Deanna George, and Anita Tetreau. The exhibit spotlights the important role of mentorship and explores how sharing traditional knowledge can help create a sense of identity while promoting healing. When: Now until January 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online Ed Hill at Slice of Life What: Award-winning comedian Ed Hill performs two shows at Slice of Life Gallery on Saturday, January 15 with special guest Melanie Rose. Hill has appeared on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live and Fox’s Laughs and has performed at JFL Northwest, Comedy Masala in Singapore and Live Comedy Club in Taiwan. His first comedy special is titled Candy & Smiley and is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. When: January 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 and 9 pm

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase tickets online Imagine Picasso What: Imagine Picasso is a collaboration between creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, art historian Androula Michael, and leading figure in the French architecture movement Rudy Ricciotti. The experience will feature more than 200 of Picasso’s paintings being shown together for the very first time. Paintings will be projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, which will offer a one-of-a-kind perspective on the work of the great Picasso. The experience will last approximately one hour. Non-commercial photography is permitted, and organizers encourage guests to share their photos online. Organizers point out that Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience. It will have limited capacity and timed entries, and the event will be in full accordance with current public health orders. When: Now until January 8, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm. Last entry 1 hour before close

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online Steven Shearer at The Polygon Gallery What: A solo exhibition featuring Vancouver artist Steven Shearer at The Polygon Gallery, The first major survey in Canada of the artist’s work made over the past 20 years, the exhibition showcases the importance of Shearer’s monumental archive of photographic and print material and how it continues to act as a source material for works across a spectrum of media. When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2022 What: PuSh Festival returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 14 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 5. When: January 20 until February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues plus some streaming options

Tickets and Passes: Online SuperFiller Exhibit at Lipont Gallery What: Jeff Wilson’s SuperFiller series is on display now in Richmond and it’s a chance to get up close with familiar snacks and treats. From Cool Ranch Doritos to White Rabbit milk candies, you’ll see a ton of familiar and colourful foods in a new way at this junk food gallery. The exhibit even feels a bit like a supermarket, with shelves full of chip bags and a shopping cart. It’s free to drop by the Lipont Gallery in Richmond right by Aberdeen Station and you can register online in advance. When: Now until January 5, 2022

Time: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Lipont Place – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 an to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Rd, Port Moody