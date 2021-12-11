Metro Vancouver's free "junk food gallery" is a whole snack

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Candyland might not be a real place, but there is a place in Metro Vancouver where iconic snacks become larger than life.

Jeff Wilson’s SuperFiller series is on display now in Richmond and it’s a chance to get up close with familiar snacks and treats.

“The series is a survey of the fabulous fatty, sugary, and salty world of junk food from different countries, including Canada, Scotland, China, and Korea,” painter Jeff Wilson told Daily Hive.

“On the one hand, it is an immediate and funny series that makes you laugh and maybe makes you hungry,” he said.

“On the other hand, it is a critique of the visual cues that snack-food companies around the world use to attract attention to their products, combining stripes, stars, cutaways, foil, cartoons, bold lettering, and colour.”

“Such combinations are particularly attractive to kids, who develop a junk food habit that stays with them for the rest of their lives,” he said.

From Cool Ranch Doritos to White Rabbit milk candies, you’ll see a ton of familiar and colourful foods in a new way at this junk food gallery. The exhibit even feels a bit like a super market, with shelves full of chip bags and a shopping cart.

It’s free to drop by the Lipont Gallery in Richmond right by Aberdeen Station and you can register online in advance.

Dates: Now until January 5, 2022

Time: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Lipont Place – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Admission: Free