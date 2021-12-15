Vancouver’s original street food festival, Street Food City, is coming back early next year, which means it’s just around the corner.

This celebration is always one of the most exciting events during the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, and this year it should be no different.

Now in its tenth year, the food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building.

Previously the festival has featured more than 20 awesome food trucks and carts, so it’s a good thing entry is FREE this year, leaving you more cash to spend on some epic eats.

Expect vendors like Disco Cheetah, Mamas Fish & Chips, Melt City, Mr. Arancino, REEL Mac and Cheese, and Shameless Buns, to name just a few.

The festival will be open during specific hours on weekdays and weekends, so be sure to mark your calendar and head to this delicious destination while you can.

Street Food City X

Dates: January 15, 2022, to January 23, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry