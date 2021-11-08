A breathtaking Michelangelo exhibit is coming to Vancouver this month (PHOTOS)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A unique exhibition showcasing some of Michelangelo’s greatest works at the Sistine Chapel is slated for Vancouver starting this month.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

“The life and the world of the artist come alive through this remarkable and transporting exhibit, which arrives on its world tour after blockbuster stops in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paolo, Brisbane, and Montreal,” organizers say.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel will open in Vancouver on November 19 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

A visit takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes and tickets can be purchased online starting at $12.60 (plus fees and service charges).

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

When: Starting Friday, November 19 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Tickets: Available online starting at $12.60 (plus service charges)