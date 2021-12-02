Back in September, we shared the news that Dine Out Vancouver was slated to return in 2022 for its 20th year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events happening at top-notch restaurants and bars.

Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points.

This year, menus will be priced at $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, or $50-$59.

Now, more details about the deliciousness we can expect from Canada’s largest food and drink event have been revealed, and tickets are available for certain culinary experiences taking place during the fest.

In addition to the Vancouver World Chef Exchange dinner series — aka when select Vancouver restaurants host one-of-a-kind collab dinners — the Street Food City food truck festival is returning as well.

Stay tuned for the complete list of 2022 participating restaurants and reservations to open on January 6, 2022, or reserve your place at the Dine Out food events right now.

Dine Out Vancouver 2022

When: January 14 to 31, 2022