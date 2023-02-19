20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: February 20 to 26

@japanmarketvancouver/Instagram | As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic/Submitted | Chandelier at Love Lights (Capilano Suspension Bridge)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last full week of February is here, and it brings a bevy of fun activities to check out Vancouver!

From Kawaii Japan Market to a Black queer poetry slam and more, here are 20 great events to check out from February 20 to 26.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from February 24 to May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

You might also like: Pop icon Charlie Puth is bringing his latest tour to Vancouver this summer

Foodstock: Spring music festival returns to raise funds for the food bank

A massive board game convention is happening in Vancouver next month

What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, Haus of Bukuru and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for a children’s storytime, family-friendly drag performances, and a dance party. There will also be a special Science Surprises show by Science World from 1 to 1:30 pm.

When: February 20, 2023

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 850 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent. Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won Juno Awards, and have their own specials air on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.

Fans of homegrown comedians will want to get tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver, happening from February 16 to 25 at venues all over the city.

When: Now until February 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online at jflvancouver.com

What: Stanley Park Brewing and Mark Anthony Wines join forces for the ultimate beer vs wine-tasting experience.

Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner with complimenting wine and beer pairings. They will then cast their votes for which pairing reigns supreme, with the champion being crowned at the end of the dinner.

When: February 23, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market – 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $90 per person, including a four-course menu plus beer and wine paired with each course. Purchase online

What: BC Black History Awareness Society presents a live-streamed conversation with award-winning novelist Esi Edugyan. The two-time Scotiabank Giller Prize winner and internationally bestselling author will discuss her book, Out of the Sun: On Race and Storytelling, with the live and live-streamed audience. The event will also feature musical performances and a Q&A session.

When: February 21, 2023

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free, though donations are being accepted. Purchase online

What: The Canucks take on Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins in a matinee matchup on February 25 at Rogers Arena.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Travel back in time to the ’80s in support of the Firehall Arts Centre. Stayin’ Alive is hosted by David C. Jones and features a lip-synch contest, dance demonstrations and DJ, and prizes for best costumes. Guests will also enjoy complimentary hot dogs, sweets and a Firehall 1906 martini from the Odd Society Spirits.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 ($50 tax receipt). Purchase online

What: On Saturday, February 25, head to Studio Brewing to celebrate the brewery’s second anniversary with a big bash. A bratwurst pop-up, live music, and street party will accompany Studio’s lager lineup for what is bound to be a great time.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Studio Brewing — 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby

What: True Crime podcast fans will want to listen up! And That’s Why We Drink (ATWWD), hosted by Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, will be taking over the Vogue Theatre on Friday, February 24, as part of the On The Rocks Tour.

ATWWD boasts over 124 million lifetime downloads and is regularly ranked in the Top 20 comedy podcast charts. The weekly podcast so a two-time winner of the People’s Voice Webby for Best Comedy Podcast.

When: February 24, 2023

Time: Doors 9 pm, show 9:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50, purchase online

DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music present the Canadian premiere of Broken Chord from renowned South African choreographer and performer Gregory Maqoma and Musical Director Thuthuka Sibisi.

The show will feature four vocal soloists, the Vancouver Chamber Choir, and Maqoma telling the story of The African Native Choir. The group toured the world in the 1890s, performing for dignitaries and in opulent venues. However, their success revealed underlying tensions between South Africa and colonial power Great Britain.

When: February 23 to 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, purchase online

What: Rising indie star Samia brings her Honey Tour to Hollywood Theatre with special guest Tommy Lefroy. Her second studio album of the same name was released in late January and features the single “Mad At Me” with Papa Mbye.

When: February 24, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Muay Thai Academy’s grand opening includes an exclusive seminar with Nong o Gaiyanghadao, reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion.

Celebrations continue into the evening with a grand opening party from 5 pm onwards. Guests will enjoy free catered food and live music while learning about MTA’s classes and training.

When: February 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 4 pm (Nong o seminar), 5 to 9 pm (grand opening celebrations)

Where: Muay Thai Academy – 301 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $150 for Muay Thai Seminar, free for grand opening celebrations

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The upcoming lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series includes:

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60; purchase online

What: Nuts and Gum is an experimental show that combines improv and burlesque into an off-the-wall entertaining show. Ten burlesque performers are challenged to create an unexpected new act on the spot based on the audience’s suggestion of a song as a mystery item from the Tickle Trunk determined by the Wild Magic dice!

Performers include Angora Phobia, Clara Can Can, Vita Devour, and more.

When: February 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: The Kawaii Japan Market is hosted by the same organizers behind previous Japan Markets and will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors.

Fairs in the past have featured several food kiosks (like Carp and Tokyo Katsu Sando) as well as local artisans and craft-makers.

When: February 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $4 for one adult, $7 for two adults, and 15 and under are free. Purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until February 25, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $32; purchase online

What: The second Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, happening until February 26 at venues across the city, is a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events curated to honour the existing celebrations in February, including Black History Month and BC Family Day.

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details at vancouverpride.ca.

What: Love Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge with Valentine’s-themed lights transforming the park. Bring your loved ones to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for romantics of all ages.

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. You can even enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

VMF Winter Arts and Vancouver Winter Pride Festival host a Black Queer Poetry Slam at the Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

A draw will be held to choose 10 poets who identify as Black and be a part of the 2SLGBTQAI+ community. There are monetary prizes for the top three winners, and the event will also feature Poet and special guest Stacyann Chin.

When: February 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: Surrey Hospitals Foundation (SHF) is set to host one of the largest and most celebrated galas in Metro Vancouver — The Celebration of Care Gala.

From live contortionists to walking human art and an energetic live auction, there are tons of surprises in store. There’ll also be an electric performance from the iconic Canadian dance band Dr. Strangelove.

Guests will get to enjoy an appetizer reception and a multi-course tapas and small plates dinner with an international flair, which will draw inspiration from the diversity of Surrey’s people and cultures, with flavours from Asia and Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, the Pacific West Coast, and more.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Aria Banquet and Convention Centre — 12350 Pattullo Place, Surrey

Tickets: Available online