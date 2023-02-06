Champion Muay Thai trainer opening new Vancouver academy this month

Adrian (Fairtex) Shead first experienced the art of Muay Thai at a very young age and has never looked back.

“I am half-Thai and half-English so Muay Thai is in my blood,” Shead told Daily Hive in an interview. “I fell in love with the art of eight limbs because it toughens your mind, body, and spirit.

“From the first moment I stepped on the mat with my first Muay Thai coach Sean Toomey, I knew this was the path I wanted to pursue in life.”

Shead’s Muay Thai journey has taken him all over the world throughout the past 20 years, including coaching at the top gyms in Thailand and managing a world champion fighter. And now he’s coming to Vancouver to open Muay Thai Academy on Sunday, February 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @muaythaiacademy_

You might also like: 10 Black History Month events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Rock gods Disturbed are coming to Abbotsford this spring

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is bringing Mexico to Vancouver this spring

Muay Thai Academy’s grand opening includes an exclusive seminar with Nong o Gaiyanghadao, reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion. Tickets are $150 and registration details can be found here.

Celebrations continue into the evening with a grand opening party from 5 pm onwards. Guests will enjoy free catered food and live music while learning about MTA’s classes and training.

“Dayton Zhao, Petchpanoomrung kiatmoo9 who is the current Glory and Rise Featherweight world champion, and myself will be at the helm of Vancouver’s Muay Thai Academy,” explained Shead. “We have the utmost respect for Thai tradition and culture and that atmosphere will run deeply throughout our classes and around our gym.”

Shead is also the manager and coach for kiatmoo9, the current Featherweight Glory and Rise world champion, and ranked as the #3 Pound for Pound kickboxer in the world.

Muay Thai Academy will offer classes for members of all ages and skill levels, including youth classes, fundamentals, beginners, intermediate, advanced, and professionals.

“We are​ heavily focused on providing the best experience to all students of all levels, and will ensure that your time at MTA will be unforgettable and fun,” shared Shead. “There are no judgments when it comes to your size, your abilities, or your fitness level. It just matters that you start.

“Muay Thai Academy will be a platform for hobbyists, devoted fighters, and our next generation of young Muay Thai enthusiasts that would like to learn and build confidence. You may even potentially compete on a global stage or have the opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics one day.”

When: February 26, 2023

Time: 2 to 4 pm (Nong o seminar), 5 to 9 pm (grand opening celebrations)

Where: Muay Thai Academy – 301 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $150 for Muay Thai Seminar, free for grand opening celebrations