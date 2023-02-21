Whitecaps unveil 2023 Celebration Matches ahead of season kickoff this weekend

Soccer fans, rejoice! The Vancouver Whitecaps are kicking off the new season this weekend at BC Place, and there are lots of exciting matches to come in 2023.

The team is renowned for hosting entertaining themed games throughout each season, and the 2023 Celebration Matches schedule will offer something for everyone to enjoy.

Whitecaps fire things up on Saturday, February 25, when Real Salt Lake comes to town. Tickets for the home opener are on sale now.

The list of Whitecaps Celebration Nights for 2023 includes:

Saturday, February 25 vs Real Salt Lake – Home Opener

Saturday, March 11 vs FC Dallas – Women & Girls In Sport

Saturday, April 8 vs Portland Timbers – Vaisakhi

Saturday, May 20 vs Seattle Sounder – Next Gen Night

Saturday, June 3 vs Sporting Kansas City – Indigenous People’s Celebration

Saturday, July 8 vs Seattle Sounders – Pride Night

Wednesday, October 4 vs St. Louis City SC – College Night

Saturday, October 21 vs Los Angeles Football Club — Decision Day

Fans will want to mark the home opener into their weekend schedule as the first 20,000 fans at BC Place will receive a “Together We Dare” scarf from Telus, the team’s new kit sponsor and premier partner.

To complete your Whitecaps look, you can also pick up the new 2023 Bloodlines jersey supporting Canadian Blood Services.

From now until March 31, fans can register for an account on the Canadian Blood Services app GiveBlood and show it at a home game at BC Place to get free personalized cresting (name and number) on a 2023 Bloodlines jersey.

“We are excited to receive support from Vancouver Whitecaps FC through the new Bloodlines jersey,” said Gayle Voyer, associate director of donor relations with Canadian Blood Services. “This jersey is not just a piece of clothing, but represents a challenge to football fans to make a positive impact on their community.”

“Canadian Blood Services, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and TELUS all share a deep connection with the people of British Columbia. Whitecaps FC are taking a stand and urging football fans to join them in making a lifesaving difference by supporting Canada’s Lifeline. With a need for over 100,000 new donors in Canada this year to keep up with demand, this partnership presents an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact.”

The young fans in the crowd will also cheer on Saturday, February 25 for the return of the Kids Combo at Dawson Dogs (227 and 201) and Lions Gate Grill (228 and 254). Bring an appetite as it’s just $6 for a hot dog or chicken strips, fries and a drink.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online