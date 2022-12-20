Surrey’s biggest celebration gala is coming back for 2023

Next Spring, Surrey Hospitals Foundation (SHF) is set to host one of the largest and most celebrated galas in Metro Vancouver — The Celebration of Care Gala.

The exciting event will take place on Saturday, February 25, at the Aria Banquet and Convention Centre — and it promises a fun-filled night full of standout entertainment.

From live contortionists to walking human art and an energetic live auction, there are tons of surprises in store. There’ll also be an electric performance from the iconic Canadian dance band Dr. Strangelove.

Guests will get to enjoy an appetizer reception and a multi–course tapas and small plates dinner with an international flair, which will draw inspiration from the diversity of Surrey’s people and cultures, with flavours from Asia and Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, the Pacific West Coast, and more.

All funds raised from the night will go directly towards supporting children’s mental and physical health services at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Each year, over 600 social, business, and medical luminaries attend — and throughout the previous five galas, the Surrey Hospital Foundation has managed to raise $11 million towards life-saving care for patients.

Surrey has more children than any other city in BC. Therefore, it’s important to expand and improve the local healthcare services available to its kids. 41% of all children living in the region are served by Surrey Memorial Hospital, and its young patients need support now more than ever.

The foundation is currently in the middle of a campaign to refresh and renew existing patient rooms, play areas, and family waiting rooms at the hospital’s Children’s Health Centre in order to make them more family-friendly.



In addition to this, SHF is also fundraising for other important things like music and art therapy treatments and the renovation of the outdoor therapeutic space at the Shirley Dean Pavilion, which houses the Adolescent Day Treatment Program — an important space where youth can learn essential life skills.



This year’s magnetic theme for the night will be “A Sweet Escape,” giving guests the chance to get away from daily life and embrace a magical night that’s guaranteed to surprise and indulge the senses. More exciting details are to be released as we approach the gala night, so you’ll want to act fast to secure your table.

Tables are available to book now for parties of eight people, so don’t miss out on this epic evening to help raise vital funds for children’s health in BC.

When: Saturday, February 25

Time: 6 pm

Where: Aria Banquet and Convention Centre — 12350 Pattullo Pl, Surrey

Tickets: Available here