True Crime stars ready to get spooky at Just For Laughs Vancouver

True Crime podcast fans will want to listen up! One of the biggest shows in the biz is coming to Just for Laughs Vancouver this month.

And That’s Why We Drink (ATWWD), hosted by Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, will be taking over the Vogue Theatre on Friday, February 24, as part of the On The Rocks Tour.

According to Schulz and Schiefer, guests will experience the perfect blend of true crime, paranormal and comedy, along with a few surprises.

“Our show includes lots of spooky material, interwoven with some much-needed comic relief,” said Schulz and Schiefer in an interview with Daily Hive. “We will be sharing clips from our most recent ghost investigation – the location is a surprise, but we promise it will be worth the wait.”

Schulz and Schiefer describe themselves as armchair detectives and paranormal enthusiasts. They originally met in grad school in 2014, though they didn’t become friends until both started working in the TV industry a few years later.

“Pretty immediately, we realized we loved all the same things: mysteries, ghost stories, and talking,” they shared. “Back in 2017, we couldn’t find a show that married the two topics, so we created one.

“After lots of late nights swapping ghost stories and true crime facts, we spent our paychecks on some audio equipment. What started as a hobby soon became our full-time jobs — And That’s Why We Drink!”

ATWWD boasts over 124 million lifetime downloads and is regularly ranked in the Top 20 comedy podcast charts. The weekly podcast is also a two-time winner of the People’s Voice Webby for Best Comedy Podcast.

“Podcasting is amazingly fun, but it can be a bit isolating at times,” shared Schulz and Schiefer, who respectively worked as paranormal and private investigators in college.

“It’s hard to put into perspective how many listeners we have until we are in front of a crowd. The audience makes it so much more real. There’s nothing like sharing our show with our listeners in person.”

The podcast duo is excited to visit Vancouver and meet the Just For Laughs fans. They also plan on doing some local sightseeing.

“As queer folks, we are partial to Davie Village! You might find us taking very basic selfies at the rainbow crosswalk.”

And things aren’t slowing down for ATWWD. In 2022, Schultz and Schiefer launched a second podcast, Rituals, which explores the occult, mystical and new-age beliefs. They also released the New York Times bestseller A Haunted Road Atlas last year.

“Our goal is to be an inclusive and fun space for anyone who ever got a side-eye for discussing the homicidal triad or pulling a Ouija board out at a dinner party. On the true crime side, we strive to uplift victims and share their stories so others can learn and grow from them.

“And our advice never wavers – if you want to start a podcast, make sure it’s about a topic you could discuss for hours on end with no paycheck. Because that’s probably what you’ll have to do, at least at first. If you lead with passion and consistency, the listeners will follow.”

When: February 24, 2023

Time: Doors 9 pm, show 9:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50, purchase online

