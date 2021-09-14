Nat Bailey Stadium hosting outdoor movies this month

While we anxiously await the Vancouver Canadians’ return next April, there’s another excuse to have a night out at the ballpark.

Three outdoor movies will be shown at Nat Bailey Stadium this month, with entry by donation (suggested donation is $10 per person). All donations will go towards the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

The events are being put on by outdoor movie company Fresh Air Cinema, in collaboration with Fortis BC and the Vancouver Canadians.

Each film has a baseball theme, beginning with the 1992 classic A League of Their Own on Thursday, September 23. Field of Dreams will be shown on Friday, September 24, while The Rookie can be seen on Saturday, September 25. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite:

Gates open at 6:30 pm for each event, with the movies beginning at 7:30 pm each night.

Seating is first-come, first-served, and organizers are limiting capacity to 750 people inside the 6,500-seat ballpark to allow for ample physical distancing.

Fans haven’t been able to watch baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium in over two years, after the pandemic wiped out minor league baseball in 2020, and the closed Canada-United States border forced the Vancouver Canadians to play in Oregon this summer. The Canadians are hopeful that they’ll be able to return to Vancouver in the spring.