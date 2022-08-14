20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 15 to 21

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

August is just speeding by! Let’s slow down and savour the good times!

From PNE Fair to Come From Away, Monstercat to Meowfest, here are 20 fun events to check out from August 15 to 21 around Metro Vancouver.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: PNE Fair is happening from August 20 to September 5, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy. A highlight every year of the Fair is the amazing concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and internationally-acclaimed artists.

Save room in your Fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new super-powered show, “PAWVENGERS,” at the Pacific Coliseum, The Stars of the Peking Acrobats and the exciting Chinese acrobatics showcase, and the world-class Flying Fools High Dive Show. There are lots more to discover, plus don’t forget the exciting rides and the delicious food!

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

Dirty Dancing is playing on August 16.

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Check out the feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, the new Sacred Journey exhibit about the resurgence of Northwest Coast Canoe Cultures, and live science shows at Centre Stage.

Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

When: August 18, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 plus GST. Purchase online.

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: August 16 to 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Whistler Summer Concert Series What: These free outdoor performances are worth the drive. The Whistler Summer Concert Series at Whistler Olympic Plaza showcases a wide variety of genres and talents, including Punjabi folk dancing, interactive choirs, PowWowStep and more. Upcoming artists include: Thursday, August 18 – Native Thunder and DJ Shub presents “War Club Live”

Thursday, August 25 – Vinyl Richie The J.B.’s When: Various dates in August 2022

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free Teen Pride Festival What: Teen Pride Festival organized by the Public Immersive Events Society will bring teenagers together to share their 2SLGBTQ+ journey and give them the opportunity to connect with other queer community members in a fun and safe environment. The event’s highlight will be the “Fashion & Face” show where 2SLGBTQ+ youth can express themselves through style. There will also be a marketplace with vendors, ice-cream floats and snacks, a photo booth, a DJ-led dance floor, and resources. When: August 17, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $12.20, purchase online

What: The Beanstock Coffee Festival is finally returning to Vancouver after a long three-year hiatus. Coffee fans and enthusiasts will be able to get together at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown where local specialty coffee roasters from around western Canada will showcase their standout beans.

Festival-goers can expect to sample coffee from these exceptional roasters, as well as learn about the best ways to brew great coffee at home with some hands-on learning opportunities from pro baristas.

When: August 20 and 21, 2022

Time: 8 am to noon, 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: From $30

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting match against the Colorado Rapids on August 17. Head down early for the pre-game Warmup at the Terry Fox Plaza, with live entertainment, food and drink specials, and more.

When: August 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Some participating food vendors will include Donuteria – the brioche-style donut shop located in downtown New West – and Italian eats from Gastronomia Italia. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. The events will also be fully licensed.

When: Every Friday until August 19, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600-block of Front Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 20 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The one-day fest is presented by catit and is part purrty, part trade show, and part adoption event all for a worthy cause.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $27 plus fees for ages 13 and up, $20 plus fees for ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and under. The first 100 readers will receive 10% off the ticket price using code DAILYHIVE10. Purchase online

What: The popular Richmond Maritime Festival will take place on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21 at the Britannia Shipyards

The National Historic Site in Steveston will host plenty of free activities for guests of all ages, including live entertainment, heritage boats, artisan and good vendors, and more.

When: August 20 and 21, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver’s Amber Harper-Young has performed all around the globe and was a finalist in the BC’s Funniest Female competition. She has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and many more

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: On Saturday, August 20, the fifth annual Monstercat Compound will bring an outdoor block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences. The event features two stages of live music, art installations and video games, food trucks and beer gardens and more.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: 380 Railway St, Vancouver

Admission: Free with RSVP, $25 Compound Premium Passes are also available. Purchase online

What: DOXA Documentary Film Festival and Vancouver Public Library are teaming up for a series of documentary film screenings at the Central Branch in Downtown Vancouver, two of which will be held outside in Dilawri Square.

On Friday, August 19, DOXA and VPL will screen Dear Jackie by Henri Pardo. The feature documentary movie is a tribute to legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson as well as a portrait of Black life in Montreal. The film also examines racism and racial inequality in the city and Quebec via interviews and testimonies.

When: August 19, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library – Dilawri Square at the corner of Homer Street and Robson Street

Admission: Free

What: The 28th Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow is happening on Sunday, August 21, at the Chilliwack Airport, and visitors to Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow can check out ground displays and community booths at the airport, learn about drone technology, and even try out a flight simulator. There will also be a kid’s zone for the budding pilots to explore.

The main event is, of course, the exciting air show, with a variety of planes taking to the sky. It will be the first time since 2019 that Chilliwack Flight Fest is happening.

When: August 21, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Chilliwack Airport – 46206 Airport Road, Chilliwack

Admission: Free. Donations will be collected at the entrance gate to support the Chilliwack Flight Fest Society with costs for the production.

What: Come on out to Altitudes Bistro at Grouse Mountain to meet other hikers, visitors, and beer lovers – or get a group of your buddies together to switch up your regular routine. There’s nothing better than a cold drink after a hard workout! Each night features a live DJ, Granville Island Brewing drink features, food specials, great prizes, and more.

When: Wednesday, August 17, and 31, 2022

Time: Kicks off at 6 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: Inspired by the interview series Hot Ones, Sean McDonnell challenges stand-up comics to eat hotter and hotter wings while trying to showcase their best material. Can the comedians beat the heat while making you laugh? Head down to the show to find out.

When: August 18, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The MOTN – 582 Powell Street Vancouver

Admission: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: The 2022 Steveston Dragon Festival at Imperial Landing on Steveston’s waterfront is a free family-friendly event that features live entertainment and festival displays, artisan and food vendors, and of course, exciting races.

On the day, you’ll also get to enjoy live music and cultural performances on the main stage by Michelle Kwan and her Guzheng, Coastal Wolf Pack, Luc LeMans, Hon Hsing Athletic Club, and Dj Gerard. There will also be children’s activities, a festival marketplace, and a Red Truck patio to enjoy.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Imperial Landing Park – Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Warehouse is hosting a special pop-up shop at Ninth + Vine in Kits to showcase ten local and sustainable brands. Each day will feature a unique event or activity, including tarot readings, tin-type camera photos, and facials. It will also be a great opportunity to meet the makers behind the great brands.

When: August 18 to 23 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: 2308 West Broadway, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Killers will be kicking off their Imploding the Mirage Tour at Rogers Arena. The band had planned on an earlier world tour to promote the album, but the pandemic forced them to change their plans.

Pressure Machine, the latest album from the band, who originated in Las Vegas, will be released six days before the Vancouver show.

When: August 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online