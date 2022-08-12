A very special event for 2SLGBTQ+ teens is coming to Vancouver — the first teenagers-only pride event!

Teen Pride Festival organized by the Public Immersive Events Society will bring teenagers together to share their 2SLGBTQ+ journey and give them the opportunity to connect with other queer community members in a fun and safe environment on Wednesday, August 17.

Gemma Scott is the operations director at the society and says she feels there aren’t many events aimed to connect 2SLGBTQ+ teenagers.

“I have an LGBTQ+ daughter and we realized there aren’t any teen-oriented events where they can connect, have fun and share their experiences with each other in a safe space.”

The event’s highlight will be the “Fashion & Face” show where 2SLGBTQ+ youth can express themselves through style.

“What you wear is an extension of you and what you put out in the world. This fashion show allows teens to highlight what is most important to them,” Scott said.

If the fashion show is not in your interest. Don’t worry! The event would offer a lot more exciting things like a marketplace with vendors, ice-cream floats and snacks, a photo booth, and a DJ-led dance floor too.

The event will have some useful resources for teens like the presence of experienced counsellors, community resources, and 2SLGBTQ+ business owners.

Of course, parents and guardians are welcome, too. But not in the teens-only wing.

“We want to include parents too. In fact, it’s incredibly important to ensure parents are educated and supported, it can be life-changing for them as well,” Scott said.

The event will take place between 4 pm and 9 pm at Beaumont Studios, 316 West 5th Avenue.

If you are interested in attending or participating in this event, you can find more information on the Vancouver Pride website.