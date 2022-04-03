20 things to do in Vancouver this week: April 4 to 10

Keep your April timetable full with our list of 20 fun things to do in and around Vancouver from April 4 to 10.

From Sakura Days Japan Fair to Olivia Rodrigo, there are lots to see and do this week.

Enjoy!

What: The Sakura Days Japan Fair is finally back after a two-year hiatus. One of the biggest events in April, the event celebrates the cherry blossom and the arrival of spring in our city. Taking place on April 9 and 10 at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture.

This year, most of the activities will take place outdoors, with a select few vendors setting up inside. From traditional tea ceremonies to delicious food experiences, we’re excited to share the list of eats and drinks that people will be able to indulge in while at the fair.

When: April 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Acclaimed author and artist Douglas Coupland, in partnership with the West Vancouver Art Museum, has created a series of photographic scenes inspired by his book Girlfriend in a Coma. The photographs were created in West and North Vancouver, and feature a variety of local homes, volunteer models, and cars and clothes provided by the community. Rabbit Lane is part of the 2022 Capture Photography Festival Selected Exhibition Program.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays until May 28, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: West Vancouver Art Museum – 680 17th Street, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Guests are invited to explore a “typical” Sikh-Punjabi home to discover the importance of a physical place and its spiritual role. The semi-guided immersive experience features a series of rooms and prompts curated and produced by local artists. A virtual version of True Home will be also offered.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and at Hubcast Studios – Surrey 8240 188th Street, Surrey

Cost: By Donation

What: JUNO-nominated electropop singer-songwriter Ashe performs at the Commodore Ballroom on April 4 on her The Fault Line tour.

When: April 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: How The World Began by Catherine Trieschmann tells the story of Susan Pierce, a high school teacher who gets into a conflict about an offhand comment to a student. Soon Susan and the larger community of Plainview find themselves divided and separated by their beliefs. Featuring Ron Reed, Meghan Gardiner, and Evan Rein, and directed by Sarah Rodgers.

When: Now until April 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Theatre – 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $15, purchase online

What: Vancouver comics Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare present a night of stand-up at The Lido featuring Rachel Shaefer, Mitch Saddleback, Andrea Jin, and Alistair Ogden.

When: April 5, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Lido – 518 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $8 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Portland Timbers in MLS action on April 9 at BC Place.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: In Wonderland takes viewers at Gateway Theatre on a magical adventure into Lewis Carroll’s books Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. The BC premiere is a contemporary retelling by Anna Cummer and directed by Haysam Kadri.

When: Various dates from April 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: Taves Family Farms is back with its adults-only egg hunt on two nights in April. Guests can hang out with the farm animals and celebrate with food, drinks, cider flights, hayrides, live music, and a group Easter egg hunt.

You have to be over 19 to join in and your ticket comes with a ton of perks. And it’s BYOB: bring your own basket. The Easter egg hunt starts at 7:45 pm so you will want to bring a flashlight.

When: April 8 and April 9, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm

Where: Taves Family Farms, 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Starting at $69.95, available online

What: Vancouver music fans can finally see Olivia Rodrigo in person. The singer is coming to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena on her SOUR tour and she’s bringing special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen along for the ride.

The tour is named after Rodrigo’s 2021 album SOUR, which topped charts in Canada with multi-platinum bops like “driver’s license” and “good 4 u.” It also earned 1.1 billion streams.

When: April 7, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Costs: Various, purchase online

What: Global Pandemic by Michelle Leone Huisman will be showcased at The Dal Schindell Gallery until April 10. The exhibit features a collection of fine art photography centred around discarded cloth and medical masks collected by the artist.

Global Pandemic’s artworks are named after children’s nursery rhymes and games and combine the ubiquitous masks with backdrops of natural beauty.

When: Now until April 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: The Dal Schindell – 5800 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The hometown Canucks face-off with the visiting Sharks on April 9 at Rogers Arena.

When: April 9

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Some of Vancouver’s top comedy talents team up for a special comedy fundraiser for Ukraine. Performers include Charlie Demers, Peter Kelamis, Jane Stanton, Justin Nichol, Kevin Banner, Sam Tonning, Yumi Nagashima, and David and Ken. All profits will be donated to Rose Charities Ukraine Emergency Fund, directly helping children and families affected by the crisis.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a special seasonal underground tour and check out the BOOM! Experience in the historic Mill. Then complete a self-led scavenger hunt for a chance to earn a special geological prize.

When: April 9 and 10, April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars. Set to span over three delicious days, the event will offer patrons access to a whopping 40 trucks each day of the fest.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based. Folks can also enjoy live music and entertainment, “site-wide beer and wine,” and much more.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176th Street, Surrey (in front of the Agriplex).

Admission: Free

What: A picnic of princesses is convening at an area of North Burnaby covered in pink petals to compliment the event’s cherry blossom theme on April 9. The fluffy, frilly, and fabulous crowd will gather to drink tea and take photos at 11 am.

The organizer, Eleni Chountalos, drummed up excitement for the first event through TikTok, showing some of the outfits she and her friends were excited to wear to the picnic before the gathering.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: 1899 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

What: Tyler, the Creator’s North American tour is in support of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The tour kicked off in San Diego in February and features the likes of Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

Call Me If You Get Lost was released last June and is the follow-up to the album Igor.

When: April 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $39.50, available online

What: BC Distilled, the province’s premier artisan distillery festival is happening on Saturday, April 9. The event will have two tastings, each featuring 30 distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Arbutus Distillery, Ampersand Distilling Co., and Indigenous World Spirits.

From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample, all from local BC-based distilleries.

Where: April 9, 2022

Time: 3 to 5:30 pm, 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy tickets online

What: Actor, writer, and comedian Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project, Sincerely Fortune podcast) was nominated for Best Comedy Special at the Critics’ Choice Awards for her first one-hour special, Sweet & Salty. She brings her Hey Y’all Tour to Vancouver on April 10, presented by Just for Laughs.

When: April 10, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit running until April 10 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies.

Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.

When: Now until April 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online