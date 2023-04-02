25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: April 3 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Have a hoppy week, everyone!

The Easter long weekend is just ahead, and we’re here to help you get there with our list of 25 great events happening in Vancouver from April 3 to 10.

Cheer on the Vancouver Canadians, laugh with the Bad Friends, shop ’til you drop at the Plenty Warehouse Sale, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can watch the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Spokane Indians, with themed celebrations including opening night post-game fireworks, magnetic schedule giveaway, and a toque giveaway on A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six years old.

When: April 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $5.50 for children two years old and above, $8.50 for adults 18+

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on April 5 and 6.

The event is going down at the University Commons area (near the AMS Nest and Lee Square) and features more than 20 food trucks, 15 market vendors, and live entertainment.

When: April 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Scuba Bunny will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium twice daily throughout Easter Week. See the aquatic rabbit don his flippers and go for a dive at 11 am and 1 pm. Then meet over 65,000 animals throughout the 120 exhibits at the aquarium.

When: April 1 to 10, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Celebrate Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection and their signature restaurant, Dominion Bar + Kitchen’s 5th anniversary on April 6. Dominion Bar + Kitchen will host a party from 6 to 10 pm to celebrate its birthday. Their happy hour menu will also be available from 11:30 am to 10 pm, which includes select wines, cocktails, beers, and delicious bites.

DJ WillSea will play throughout the night and there will be an exciting door prize of a $100 Dominion gift card and a 1-night stay at Civic Hotel with breakfast included.

Civic Hotel is a boutique hotel with rooms overlooking BC’s beautiful skyline. As a Marriott International’s Autograph Collection member, Civic Hotel presents a signature independent spirit and rich character with luxurious guest rooms and premium amenities.

When: April 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 10 pm

Where: Dominion Bar + Kitchen – 13475 Central Ave Unit D1, Surrey

What: Bobby Lee (MADtv) and Andrew Santino (Dave) are co-hosts of the weekly podcast Bad Friends. The duo interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry while reflecting on their own history. Experience a live taping this month presented by Just For Laughs Vancouver.

When: April 6, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase Online

What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena this month, with home games including LA Kings on April 2, Seattle Kraken on April 4, Chicago Blackhawks on April 6 and Calgary Flames on April 8.

When: April 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm (5 pm on April 2)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Comedians Damonde Tschritter (The Debaters) and Amber Harper-Young (Just For Laughs) present a weekly stand-up showcase at The Park Pub. Featuring a rotating lineup of pro headliners and featured acts every Tuesday evening.

When: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Park Pub – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a self-led Mineral Scavenger Hunt either before or after the unique Easter underground tour, which is tailored for younger audiences with fewer loud machine demonstrations.

When: April 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

What: The Plenty Warehouse Sale is back this April long weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Shoppers can get up to 90 percent off women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, with new stock being added daily.

Freshen up your summer looks or prepare for next fall. Whatever you’re looking for, the deals are undeniable. Credit, debit and cash will be accepted at this popular warehouse sale.

When: April 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 8 am to 7 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday), 11 am to 3 pm (Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre Hall B (under the sails) — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: FREE admission

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Genesis, Scarlet Delirium, Monday Blues, Human Girl, Margaux Rita and Jordy Matheson. The event features a costume contest and a dance party.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating is also available. Purchase online

What: Juno and SOCAN Award winner Dragonnette is coming to Hollywood Theatre this week.

Dragonette, the professional moniker for acclaimed artist and songwriter Martina Sorbara, is beloved for worldwide hits like “Pick Up the Phone,” “Let it Go,” and the chart-topping “Hello” with Martin Solveig. The spring North American tour is in support of Twennies, her latest studio album, released last fall.

When: April 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 for 19+ General Admission. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am

What: Dynamic pairings of improvisers take to the Tightrope Theatre stage to try and win over the crowd every Saturday evening. Who will be the champions? You must attend live to find out.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase Online

What: Step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. The domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

Guests can expect H Tasting Lounge’s signature selection of west coast-inspired dishes and shareable plates alongside some tableside displays such as a Flamed 50 oz Certified Angus Beef Tomahawk Steak. And as always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on April 8 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The eighth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones participating in the 1 to 3 km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. And to complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medal, bunny ears costume item, and more.

When: April 8, 2023

Time: Noon to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps have advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, but they’ll have to beat one of the top teams in the league to continue their march to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Whitecaps are taking on Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, April 5 at BC Place. The two teams will square off in Vancouver and LA for the home-and-home series, with the victor moving on to the semifinals.

When: April 5, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Nigerian-born singer-songwriter Wizkid is going on a huge North American Tour — and he’s stopping off in Vancouver. The tour announcement comes following the release of his explosive new album More Love, Less Ego, which includes the hit singles “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, began his career in music when he was just 11 years old in Lagos, Nigeria. His sophomore album, Ayoin, was released in 2014 and since then, Wizkid has gone on to work with other major artists, including Drake, Burna Boy, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Beyonce.

When: April 7, 2023

Time: Roger’s Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Where: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $57.45 — Available here

What: Lulu Island Winery hosts an Easter Market showcasing local vendors, and an Easter Egg scavenger hunt for adults and children. Rabbitats will also be hosting a meet-and-treat on both days.

When: April 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free to visit the market, $5 for Easter Egg scavenger hunt. Register online

What: I want to think about feminism, but I have to think about climate change by Surrey artist Alex Sandvoss is a fiery exhibition of 12 oil paintings at Place des Arts in Coquitlam.

In an artist statement posted on the not-for-profit arts education centre’s website, Sandvoss says that “it is time to hold accountable those who are responsible for emboldening a system that is racist, sexist, classist and destroying the planet. It is time to demand an overhaul and design a system and economy that is fair to everyone.”

Place des Arts has noted that the Leonore Peyton Salon is a multi-purpose space and viewing times are limited. Visitors are asked to call for viewing availability before arrival

When: Now until May 25, 2023

Time: Various times.

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Kamloops Blazers in Round 1 of the WHL Playoffs. Games 3 and 4 will take place at the Langley Events Centre on April 4 and 6.

When: April 4 and 6, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Tuesday), 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Museum of Surrey hosts an Easter Drop-in event for tots and their parents. The event will feature a visit with the Easter bunny, face painting, and arts and crafts.

When: April 6, 2023

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Mayer is bringing his new Solo acoustic tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, April 10.

Mayer is a seven-time Grammy winner beloved for memorable hits such as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Heartbreak Warfare.” The soulful Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and garnered billions of streams to date

When: April 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now