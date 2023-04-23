20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: April 24 to 30
Before the month completely passes us by, fill the days with our roundup of 20 great events happening around Metro Vancouver this week. Party for the Planet, Broadway Rave, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Hastings Racecourse Season Opener
What: Hastings Race Course is reopening for the season and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy a fun day out with your friends and family with live horseracing, food trucks, drinks, live DJs, and more.
The shindig will also include a best-dressed contest, fan of the day, and a lucky draw during the season. Don’t miss out on the all-ages event.
When: Season opening on April 30, 2023 (Live racing happens every weekend until October)
Time: First race starts at 2 pm
Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Raised In Chinatown
What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre presents Raised In Chinatown, an exhibition that explores Chinese Canadian youth culture in Saltwater City, from the 1910s to 1960s. Presented in partnership with Langara College Design Formation.
When: Fridays to Mondays until June 12, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10-$12.50. Free for members and children 5 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online
NFT BC: The Sequel
What: Digital art is crossing over into the real world when some of the world’s top talent gathers in Vancouver this weekend for an innovative conference. NFT BC: The Sequel is a two-day event with panel discussions, workshops from industry leaders, interactive artist activations, and more.
When: April 28 and 29, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm (Friday), 2 to 7 pm (Saturday)
Where: And-Co — 1575 Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Party for the Planet 2023
What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.
Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Meridian Farm Market’s Canucks Autism Network BBQ
What: Meridian Farm Market is hosting their Canucks Autism Network (CAN) BBQ event on April 29 at Ralph’s Farm Market, with smokies, hotdogs, snacks, and beverages available by donation with all proceeds going to CAN.
The event will also feature a spinning wheel with prizes, a silent auction will with fantastic items and packages, and more.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Ralph’s Farm Market – 22728 Fraser Hwy, Langley
Cost: All food by donation
Vancouver Mysteries: Ghost Patrol official launch
What: Vancouver Mysteries is hosting an official launch for its newest outdoor game, Ghost Patrol. Meet the team and spin the Wheel of Mystery for prizes. Guests will also learn about paranormal research and local history from Haunted History BC and enjoy the spooky sounds of Stephen Hamm: Theremin Man.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Lot 19 – 855 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Craft Beer Market: Best of Belgium Pairing dinner
What: The next edition of the Craft Dinner Series is hosted by McClelland Premium Imports and features a custom dinner with curated beer pairings. Discover the best that Belgium has to offer, including Abbey beers, Trappists and Lambics, as well as Craft’s take on modern Belgian fare.
When: April 26, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: Craft Beer Market English Bay – 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $75 plus fees. Purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids
What: Vancouver Whitecaps welcome the Colorado Rapids to BC Place for an MLS matchup on April 29.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
A Comedy Night at The Roxy
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
When: April 24, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm
Where: The Roxy Cabaret – 932 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, purchase online
Broadway Rave
What: Dance to Hamilton hits as well as songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver.
Broadway Rave has toured all across North America and is the perfect party for theatre kids, drama geeks, actors, and musical theatre fans. The travelling dance party is known for playing hits from Tony Award winners and fan favourites like Wicked, Rent, Hairspray, Les Misérables, and more.
When: April 27, 2023
Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online
Lewis Capaldi
What: Grammy-nominated artist Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.
The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His highly-anticipated second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released this spring,
When: April 25, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Warriors’ Fan Appreciation Night
What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the New York Riptide during Fan Appreciation Night at Rogers Arena.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
The Identity Bureau
What: Some Assembly Theatre Company presents The Identity Bureau, set in the near future where all citizens are assigned identities and traits. The production was created by a diverse cast of Metro Vancouver youth along with playwright and director Valerie Methot.
When: April 28 and 29, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
Yungblud
What: Yungblud is performing an all-ages show at the PNE Forum this spring. With 7.6 million Spotify monthly listeners, 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and nine figures worth of YouTube views – he’s a force in the music industry.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: PNE Forum
Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online
Richmond Night Market 2023
Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.
When: Fridays to Sunday from April 28 to October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays
Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Studio Ghibli Forever!
What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.
Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.
When: April 28 to July 17, 2023
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online
God of Carnage
What: The 2009 Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage comes to Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam. Two sets of Brooklyn parents come together for a meeting after a playground altercation between their young boys. But things take a turn as the conversation progresses and the rum begins to flow. Presented by Stage 43 Theatrical Society
When: April 27 to 29, April 30, and May 3 to 6, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm (3 pm on April 30)
Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and students. Purchase online
Spring Squamish Bespoke Market
What: Shop for everything at the Bespot Market, from one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces and slow fashion brands to handmade jewelry and curated vintage goodies. Plus, wellness brands, artisanal food and beverage purveyors, and an oracle card reader will be in attendance.
When: April 28 to 30, 2023
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 4 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish
Cost: Tickets from $5 plus fees with VIP and Early Entry passes also available. Purchase online
Inlet Spring Regatta
What: Over a thousand dragon boat racers and fans are taking to the waters of the Burrard Inlet this month for the first dragon boat races of 2023.
The fourth-annual Inlet Spring Regatta takes place at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on Saturday, April 29. Attendees can also check out the beer garden sponsored by Yellow Dog Brewing, swing by the food trucks for tasty eats, and shop from the merchants set up on-site. You can even sign up for free dragon yoga sessions at Rocky Point Park.
When: April 29, 2023
Time: 7:45 am to 5 pm
Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: Free
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival Block Parties – Chilliwack
What: Running on various dates from April through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 20 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.
The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.
When: April 29 to 30, 2023
Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: Central Community Park – 45951 Victoria Avenue, Chilliwack
Admission: Free