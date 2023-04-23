20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: April 24 to 30

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last week of April?

Before the month completely passes us by, fill the days with our roundup of 20 great events happening around Metro Vancouver this week. Party for the Planet, Broadway Rave, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Hastings Race Course is reopening for the season and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy a fun day out with your friends and family with live horseracing, food trucks, drinks, live DJs, and more.

The shindig will also include a best-dressed contest, fan of the day, and a lucky draw during the season. Don’t miss out on the all-ages event.

When: Season opening on April 30, 2023 (Live racing happens every weekend until October)

Time: First race starts at 2 pm

Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre presents Raised In Chinatown, an exhibition that explores Chinese Canadian youth culture in Saltwater City, from the 1910s to 1960s. Presented in partnership with Langara College Design Formation.

When: Fridays to Mondays until June 12, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10-$12.50. Free for members and children 5 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online

What: Digital art is crossing over into the real world when some of the world’s top talent gathers in Vancouver this weekend for an innovative conference. NFT BC: The Sequel is a two-day event with panel discussions, workshops from industry leaders, interactive artist activations, and more.

When: April 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Friday), 2 to 7 pm (Saturday)

Where: And-Co — 1575 Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 12th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 29.

Happening one week after Earth Day, this year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Meridian Farm Market is hosting their Canucks Autism Network (CAN) BBQ event on April 29 at Ralph’s Farm Market, with smokies, hotdogs, snacks, and beverages available by donation with all proceeds going to CAN.

The event will also feature a spinning wheel with prizes, a silent auction will with fantastic items and packages, and more.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Ralph’s Farm Market – 22728 Fraser Hwy, Langley

Cost: All food by donation

What: Vancouver Mysteries is hosting an official launch for its newest outdoor game, Ghost Patrol. Meet the team and spin the Wheel of Mystery for prizes. Guests will also learn about paranormal research and local history from Haunted History BC and enjoy the spooky sounds of Stephen Hamm: Theremin Man.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Lot 19 – 855 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: The next edition of the Craft Dinner Series is hosted by McClelland Premium Imports and features a custom dinner with curated beer pairings. Discover the best that Belgium has to offer, including Abbey beers, Trappists and Lambics, as well as Craft’s take on modern Belgian fare.

When: April 26, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Craft Beer Market English Bay – 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps welcome the Colorado Rapids to BC Place for an MLS matchup on April 29.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

When: April 24, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm

Where: The Roxy Cabaret – 932 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Dance to Hamilton hits as well as songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver.

Broadway Rave has toured all across North America and is the perfect party for theatre kids, drama geeks, actors, and musical theatre fans. The travelling dance party is known for playing hits from Tony Award winners and fan favourites like Wicked, Rent, Hairspray, Les Misérables, and more.

When: April 27, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Grammy-nominated artist Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will be performing at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Tuesday, April 25.

The Glasgow-born artist also boasts the best-selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK with his debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. His highly-anticipated second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released this spring,

When: April 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the New York Riptide during Fan Appreciation Night at Rogers Arena.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Some Assembly Theatre Company presents The Identity Bureau, set in the near future where all citizens are assigned identities and traits. The production was created by a diverse cast of Metro Vancouver youth along with playwright and director Valerie Methot.

When: April 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Yungblud is performing an all-ages show at the PNE Forum this spring. With 7.6 million Spotify monthly listeners, 4.5 million followers on TikTok, and nine figures worth of YouTube views – he’s a force in the music industry.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sunday from April 28 to October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.

Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.

When: April 28 to July 17, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online

What: The 2009 Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage comes to Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam. Two sets of Brooklyn parents come together for a meeting after a playground altercation between their young boys. But things take a turn as the conversation progresses and the rum begins to flow. Presented by Stage 43 Theatrical Society

When: April 27 to 29, April 30, and May 3 to 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (3 pm on April 30)

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and students. Purchase online

What: Shop for everything at the Bespot Market, from one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces and slow fashion brands to handmade jewelry and curated vintage goodies. Plus, wellness brands, artisanal food and beverage purveyors, and an oracle card reader will be in attendance.

When: April 28 to 30, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 4 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish

Cost: Tickets from $5 plus fees with VIP and Early Entry passes also available. Purchase online

What: Over a thousand dragon boat racers and fans are taking to the waters of the Burrard Inlet this month for the first dragon boat races of 2023.

The fourth-annual Inlet Spring Regatta takes place at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on Saturday, April 29. Attendees can also check out the beer garden sponsored by Yellow Dog Brewing, swing by the food trucks for tasty eats, and shop from the merchants set up on-site. You can even sign up for free dragon yoga sessions at Rocky Point Park.

When: April 29, 2023

Time: 7:45 am to 5 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free

What: Running on various dates from April through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 20 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.

The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.

When: April 29 to 30, 2023

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Central Community Park – 45951 Victoria Avenue, Chilliwack

Admission: Free