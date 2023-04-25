You can shop for unique crafts and goods in a railway museum this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the Sea to Sky Corridor’s most popular shopping events returns this weekend, and it’s housed inside one of the region’s most unique venues.

Bespoke Market is celebrating its one-year anniversary at the Railway Museum of British Columbia from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30.

The three-day event will feature over 80 creative entrepreneurs from the Sea to Sky area, Vancouver Island, and the interior of BC. And according to the event’s founder, Bespoke Market is worth the drive.

“Bespoke Markets are hosted in unique venues to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors and vendors alike,” said Shannon Lorenz to Daily Hive. “It results in a conscious shopping event that guests love to participate in as much as vendors do.”

You’ll be able to shop for everything from one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces and slow fashion brands to handmade jewelry and curated vintage goodies. Plus, wellness brands and artisanal food and beverage purveyors will be in attendance.

Located inside the Railway Museum of BC, just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the venue’s aesthetic creates a bright, open, and comfortable shopping experience. There will also be food trucks on-site throughout the weekend.

If you head up to Squamish on Friday night, you can meet with an oracle card reader inside one of the historic trains at the museum. There will be 10-minute oracle readings with ‘The Messengers From The Great Bear Oracle’ deck designed by illustrator Sarah Hammond in collaboration with author Brenda Holmes. ⁠

Lorenz hosted markets and produced events for over a decade before launching Bespoke Market in 2022.

“Through many life changes, I decided I wanted to create a more refined and elevated market experience for the shopper who seeks high-quality goods and craft,” Lorenz added.

To learn more about the artists, makers, and creators who will be at the market, check out their lineup online.

When: April 28 to 30, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 4 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish

Cost: Tickets from $5 plus fees with VIP and Early Entry passes also available. Purchase online

