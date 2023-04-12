Some of the world's top digital artists are coming to Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Digital art is crossing over into the real world when some of the world’s top talent gathers in Vancouver this month for an innovative conference.

NFT BC: The Sequel is happening at And-Co in Coal Harbour on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

The two-day event will feature panel discussions, workshops from industry leaders, interactive artist activations, and more.

Attendees of the Tantalus Labs-sponsored event will experience an intimate evening on Day 1, with main panels and breakout sessions with Mad Dog Jones, Victor Mosquera, Rae Isla, Zoe Winters, and more.

Friday evening will also feature an art auction and a live DJ set to get the celebration going.

Participants of NFT BC on Saturday will enjoy a full day of activities at And-Co, including workshops, fireside chats, networking, and more.

Topics being explored include Web3 Security with Dragon Scale, Building for the Metaverse with Katreena Tecson, and Generative Art Tools with Tara and Ripley.

The event will also feature Web <3 Speed Networking presented by NFT Seattle, and Fireside Chats hosted by James Basnett and Frank Liu.

NFT BC will also showcase a local artist NFT Gallery, print sales by Fvckrender and Baeige, a live art corner by Dead Kittie and Josh Byer, and a live musical performance by Rae Isla.

There will also be interactive activities throughout the event, including AR Installations by Stacie Ant, Bad Decisions, Mike Peredo, ExtraCrunchy, and Mueo, an AR Hologram livestream experience by Popins, and VR Experiences by FloatVR and Emergent Layer Dao to check out.

When: April 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Friday), 2 to 7 pm (Saturday)

Where: And-Co — 1575 Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online