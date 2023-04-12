EventsOutdoors

Metro Vancouver's first dragon boat races of 2023 hit the water this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 12 2023, 11:01 pm
Inlet Spring Regatta/Submitted
Over a thousand of dragon boat racers and fans are taking to the waters of the Burrard Inlet this month for the first dragon boat races of 2023.

The fourth-annual Inlet Spring Regatta takes place at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on Saturday, April 29.

This year’s family-friendly event will include more than 30 teams from across the region competing in a variety of divisions. The Regatta also serves as a celebration of a huge milestone for the organizing 50-plus team, Nothin’ Dragon.

 

“2023 marks our team’s 25th anniversary,” said Brian Kenny, president of Nothin’ Dragon, in a release. “That’s how long organized dragon boating has been enjoyed on the Burrard Inlet.

“The Inlet Spring Regatta was created in our 20th year. Of the original 40 members in 1998, Ann Newsom and Pat Johnson are still paddling with us.”

Admission is free for the Regatta, which also includes live entertainment by Five on a String, Fernando Trova and Steve Marriott. Guests can also learn about the history of Nothin’ Dragon at the 25th-anniversary tent featuring memorabilia, team photos and jerseys, medals and awards, and more.

Inlet Spring Regatta attendees can also check out the beer garden sponsored by Yellow Dog Brewing, swing by the food trucks for tasty eats, and shop from the merchants set up on-site. You can even sign up for free dragon yoga sessions at Rocky Point Park.

Inlet Spring Regatta

When: April 29, 2023
Time: 7:45 am to 5 pm
Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: Free

