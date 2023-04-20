Events

You can dance all night to "Hamilton" hits at this Vancouver rave (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 20 2023, 11:32 pm
You can dance all night to "Hamilton" hits at this Vancouver rave (PHOTOS)
The world may be wide enough, but is the dance floor big enough?

You can find out next week as you dance to Hamilton hits as well as songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver.

The musical theatre dance party is taking over Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Thursday, April 27, and tickets are on sale now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Broadway Rave (@broadwayrave)

Broadway Rave has toured all across North America and is the perfect party for theatre kids, drama geeks, actors and musical theatre fans.

The travelling dance party is known for playing hits from Tony Award winners and fan favourites like Wicked, Rent, Hairspray, Les Misérables, and more.

Broadway Rave

Broadway Rave/Facebook

Dressing up as your favourite character is highly encouraged, as well as singing along to the words. And you never know when surprise guests may show up.

Past celebrity guests appearing at Broadway Raves include Ryan McCartan (Heathers: The Musical), Tory Vagasy (Legally Blonde: The Musical), and Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls on Broadway).

Broadway Rave

Broadway Rave/Facebook

Just like the recent Shrek-themed rave that hit Vancouver, this party sounds like it’s going to be a grand time. So get your tickets before they’re gone.

Broadway Rave

Broadway Rave/Facebook

Broadway Rave

When: April 27, 2023
Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

