20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: April 17 to 23

This month is just zooming by! Better slow down and have some fun.

We’ve got some great ideas of fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from April 17 to 23, including BrickCan, Said The Whale with VSO, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Hundreds of brick builders from around the world will help create the largest public exhibition of LEGO creations ever held in BC, and attendees will get to marvel at them all during the event.

BrickCan is an all-ages event, so builders of all skill levels can discover the unique displays and meet the makers. There will also be vendors, interactive building opportunities, and more.

When: April 22 and 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: River Rock Show Theatre – 8811 River Road, Richmond

Tickets: On sale at brickcan.com

What: The Improv Centre will transport the audience back to the era of boy bands, lava lamps and mix tapes with their latest show, Bring Back The ’90s. Celebrate the decade of Dunkaroos and Bop-Its with the comedians on Granville Island.

When: Every Friday from April 20 to May 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Arts Club Theatre Company presents a feast of fabulous outfits, fiery performances, and magnificent drag anthems in The Legend of Georgia McBride. The audience will meet a young, down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator who suddenly finds himself thrust into performing in a drag show.

When: April 20 to May 11, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $35, purchase online

What: Guests of this one-day special event hosted by Telus can get one free day pass to Science World by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or smart device to be recycled.

Explore the Telus interactive learning station to learn how recycling supports biodiversity and the environment, and take home fun prizes.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Admission: One free day pass by bringing in a pre-loved mobile phone or smart device to be recycled. If you do not have a device, you can purchase a ticket on-site or in advance online

What: The inaugural run for the 10-day festival will go down between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 30, 2023.

This celebration has been organized by Vancouver’s craft breweries and it features events that take place in brewery tasting rooms and brewery lounges around the city.

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Where: Craft breweries around Vancouver

Tickets: Head here for event details

What: Ali Hassan is a stand-up comic and host with a very busy schedule. The Sort Of and Run The Burbs regular’s comedian memoir, Is There Bacon In Heaven?, is on store shelves now. He brings the Does This Taste Funny? tour to New Westminster this week.

When: April 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices. Purchase Online

What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world is taking place in Surrey for the first time since 2019, and organizers are expecting to draw one of its biggest crowds yet.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 22. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the gathered crowds.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Fathom Events and Warner Bros are bringing the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King back to cinemas.

The 20th-anniversary celebration of the Oscar-winning epic will also include a special introduction from Frodo Baggins himself, Elijah Wood. In all, the LOTR: TRotK screening has a runtime of four hours and 20 minutes.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Acclaimed artists Dawn Pemberton and The Blue And Gold (Ndidi O and Trish Klein) team up for a powerhouse set at Fox Cabaret. Enjoy a night of soul, funk, retro, blues, and roots as well as special guest appearances.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret — 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Langley’s biggest Interactive Wellness Event features more than vendors, yoga and fitness classes, and workshops. Guests of The Wellness Forum will discover unique activities such as complimentary massage, spinal scans, mental health-inspired tattoos, act of kindness activities, and more.

Yoga and fitness trainers can receive complimentary professional headshots in the featured photo booth. And those who purchase the event VIP Package will get an exclusive Pro Grip Yoga Mat and a tote bag filled with items from local businesses.

When: April 23, 2023

Time: Classes from 10:15 am to 4:45 pm; Marketplace from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Tickets: Purchase online in advance. Forum General Admission: $12, 1 Class Pass + Forum Admission: $30, Unlimited Class Pass + Forum Admission: $45, VIP Package $55. At the Door: Forum General Admission: $15, 1 Class Pass + Forum Admission: $35, Unlimited Class Pass + Forum Admission: $50, VIP Package: $60

What: Juno Award winners Said The Whale are teaming up with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for one night only. The Vancouver-based indie rockers will augment their guitars, drums, and bass with the full symphonic forces of the VSO. Don’t miss what is sure to be a unique and unforgettable concert experience.

When: April 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30. Purchase tickets online

What: The eatART Foundation presents a theatrical extravaganza filled with dance, music, circus, and mechanical artwork at the Vancouver Playhouse. Step into a world of magic and mischief and enjoy performances by Marta Bilous, Xander Williams, Coltrane Bamberry, Jayme Lee, and Callyn Dorval.

Rise also features specialty acts by Julie Patrick, Marie Metaphor, Luminesque dance, Ember Arts Society, Priscilla Costa, Emily Cheung and more.

When: April 21 and 22, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse — 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver.

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Nuba is hosting The New Nostalgia, a specially curated dinner menu for guests to enjoy at its Kitsilano location on Thursday, April 20. The mouthwatering event is in support of BC Children’s Hospital and is to give thanks for helping one of Nuba’s team members during a difficult time.

The menu includes A Grand Picnic charcuterie board filled with Quince jam, grilled sausage, feta balls with paprika sesame seeds, smoked salmon and cream cheese dip, and more.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: Various reservation times available

Where: Nuba Kitsilano – 3116 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $130 per person, book online

What: Kinesis Dance somatheatro invites everyone to take part in its celebration of International Dance Day 2023 in partnership with The Dance Centre. Take part in the free community workshops on April 22 and 23, then join in the free public performance on April 29 at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

When: April 22 and 23, 2023 (free community workshops), April 29, 2023 (free public performance)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The inaugural New West Flea, hosted by City to Suburb Real Estate, is happening on Sunday, April 23.

Bargain hunters can visit 30 Capilano Way in New Westminster to shop for a variety of items sold by businesses in the complex as well as members of the community.

When: April 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 30 Capilano Way, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Alistair Ogden, CBC’s Next Up Competition winner, gears up for his next comedy special taping with a performance at Little Mountain Gallery. The Just For Laughs Vancouver regular has taped a televised set at the Halifax Comedy Festival, appeared at Toronto SketchFest, and garnered over three million views across Instagram and TikTok.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase Online

What: The 17th annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival features a curated 20-acre flower scape with more than seven million bulbs planted, including 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils and five types of hyacinths.

Those looking to get more in-depth with their photo ops will want to track down the seven swing sets, the 1950s Morris convertible, a 1965 Airstream trailer and more at the festival.

When: Opens on April 19, 2023, and runs for three to four weeks

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Sunrise tickets, from 6 to 7 am, will be available on weekends)

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Country music singer-songwriter Nikki Lane comes to Vancouver on her Denim and Diamonds Tour with special guest Leroy from the North. Lane has released four albums and won the Outlaw Country Female category at the 2017 Ameripolitan Music Awards.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 Werdt Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Cultch’s Femme Festival is a celebration of the strength and importance of female-identifying voices. The sixth annual event features concerts, plays, and more from self-identifying female, trans, and non-binary folxs.

When: Various dates from April 15 to May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab, Cultch Historic Theatre, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Running on various dates from April through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 20 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.

The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.

When: April 22 to 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: BCIT parking lot, Burnaby

Admission: Free