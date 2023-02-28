The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world is taking place in Surrey for the first time since 2019, and organizers are expecting to draw one of its biggest crowds yet.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 22.

Over 500,000 people are expected to attend the parade, an annual tradition that was forced to cancel its events for the past three years due to the pandemic.

“After having to cancel the parade and the other weekend celebrations for the past three years, we know that the community locally in BC as well as guests who travel from as far away as across the US, Europe and Australia will be thrilled to hear that the 2023 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade is definitely back on,” said Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar President Gurdeep Singh Samra in a release.

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, in 1699.

The Vaisakhi parade will begin at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple and features a variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

The procession of over 2,500 participants will travel along 124th Street and then turns left onto 75th Avenue. It continues on 76th Avenue and onto 128th Street before winding its way back to the Temple.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the gathered crowds.

In Sikhism, only vegetarian meals are served at temples and faith-based events such as Vaisakhi.

The practice of serving free meals to the community are acts of seva and langar — two significant aspects of the Sikh religion.

Seva translates to selfless service and langar is the term used to describe the common kitchen where food is served at a gurdwara (Sikh temple).

Most gurdwaras in the world have a larger langar hall where people of all backgrounds, races, and religions are welcome to enjoy a free communal vegetarian meal.

“We are expecting significant crowds to gather to celebrate this important event in the Sikh calendar, and we look forward to welcoming people of all ages and ethnicities to celebrate along with us at this free, family-friendly event,” added Samra.

When: April 22, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free