Metro Vancouver is getting a new flea market starting this month

Get ready to hunt for deals because a new flea market is launching this month in Metro Vancouver.
The inaugural New West Flea, hosted by City to Suburb Real Estate, is happening on Sunday, April 23.
Bargain hunters can visit 30 Capilano Way in New Westminster to shop for a variety of items sold by businesses in the complex as well as members of the community.
Organizers say that clothing, tools, household goods, vehicle parts and more will be up for sale. And collectors can also search for art, vinyl records, antiques and toys.
Businesses at 30 Capilano Way that will be opening up their doors and selling off items include:
- Another Beer Co.
- Seen Signs
- Vancity Live Edge
- Liars Radio
- Ultra Limited Tees
- The Jerk Shack
- New West Skate
- Canawrap
- Decadent Decay
Members of the public can also book a table to sell their own items during the event running from 11 am to 6 pm. And food, snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase.
New West Flea
When: April 23, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 30 Capilano Way, New Westminster
Admission: Free