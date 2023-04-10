Metro Vancouver is getting a new flea market starting this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to hunt for deals because a new flea market is launching this month in Metro Vancouver.

The inaugural New West Flea, hosted by City to Suburb Real Estate, is happening on Sunday, April 23.

Bargain hunters can visit 30 Capilano Way in New Westminster to shop for a variety of items sold by businesses in the complex as well as members of the community.

Organizers say that clothing, tools, household goods, vehicle parts and more will be up for sale. And collectors can also search for art, vinyl records, antiques and toys.



Businesses at 30 Capilano Way that will be opening up their doors and selling off items include:

Another Beer Co.

Seen Signs

Vancity Live Edge

Liars Radio

Ultra Limited Tees

The Jerk Shack

New West Skate

Canawrap

Decadent Decay

Members of the public can also book a table to sell their own items during the event running from 11 am to 6 pm. And food, snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase.

When: April 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 30 Capilano Way, New Westminster

Admission: Free