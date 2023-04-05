We sure hope you’re thirsty because Vancouver’s about to get a brand-new celebration of all things beer: Vancouver Brewers Fest.

The inaugural run for the new 10-day festival will go down between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 30, 2023.

This celebration has been organized by Vancouver’s craft breweries and it features events that take place in brewery tasting rooms and brewery lounges around the city.

The whole idea is to bring the community together over some brews.

“Each of the craft breweries that call Vancouver home has helped create one of the most vibrant, exciting, and inclusive craft beer communities in Canada,” organizers share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Vancouver Brewing Company (@eastvanbrewing)

Attendees can expect collaborations, tap takeovers, games, special functions, beer dinners and talks, along with other craft beer-focused events and gatherings.

Some breweries will offer tickets for their events, but others will be in a first-come, first-serve format. Events will be added to the festival website as they are confirmed.

Check out all the participating breweries below and find more info about specific events here.

33 Acres Brewing Co.

33 Brewing Experiment

Andina Brewing

Bomber Brewing

Brassneck Brewery

Brewhall

Brewing August

Callister Brewing

Container Brewing

East Van Brewing

Electric Bicycle Brewing

Faculty Brewing

Luppolo Brewing

Main Street Beer

Off The Rail Brewing

Parallel 49 Brewing

Powell Brewery

Red Truck Beer Co.

Slow Hand Beer Company

Steamworks Brewpub

Storm Brewing

Strange Fellows Brewing

Strathcona Beer Company

Yaletown Brewing Co.

Van Urban Beer Co.

Vancouver Brewers Fest 2023

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Where: Craft breweries around Vancouver

Tickets: Head here for event details