Vancouver Brewers Fest: New 10-day beer festival launching
We sure hope you’re thirsty because Vancouver’s about to get a brand-new celebration of all things beer: Vancouver Brewers Fest.
The inaugural run for the new 10-day festival will go down between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 30, 2023.
This celebration has been organized by Vancouver’s craft breweries and it features events that take place in brewery tasting rooms and brewery lounges around the city.
The whole idea is to bring the community together over some brews.
“Each of the craft breweries that call Vancouver home has helped create one of the most vibrant, exciting, and inclusive craft beer communities in Canada,” organizers share.
Attendees can expect collaborations, tap takeovers, games, special functions, beer dinners and talks, along with other craft beer-focused events and gatherings.
Some breweries will offer tickets for their events, but others will be in a first-come, first-serve format. Events will be added to the festival website as they are confirmed.
Check out all the participating breweries below and find more info about specific events here.
- 33 Acres Brewing Co.
- 33 Brewing Experiment
- Andina Brewing
- Bomber Brewing
- Brassneck Brewery
- Brewhall
- Brewing August
- Callister Brewing
- Container Brewing
- East Van Brewing
- Electric Bicycle Brewing
- Faculty Brewing
- Luppolo Brewing
- Main Street Beer
- Off The Rail Brewing
- Parallel 49 Brewing
- Powell Brewery
- Red Truck Beer Co.
- Slow Hand Beer Company
- Steamworks Brewpub
- Storm Brewing
- Strange Fellows Brewing
- Strathcona Beer Company
- Yaletown Brewing Co.
- Van Urban Beer Co.
Vancouver Brewers Fest 2023
When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 30, 2023
Where: Craft breweries around Vancouver
Tickets: Head here for event details