20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 15 to 21
This month is just zooming by! Better slow down and have some fun.
We’ve got some great ideas of fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from April 15 to 21, including the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, Earth Day celebrations, and more.
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade
What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.
Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Jokers Comedy Classics
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Vancouver. It features acclaimed comics who have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW, the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Vancouver’s The Roxy on April 17, Burnaby’s Grand Villa on April 18, and West Vancouver’s Kay Meek Arts Centre on April 19.
You can also save on the laughs for the Roxy show by using promo code DailyHive35 on checkout.
When: April 17, 18 and 19, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Various theatres in Vancouver, Burnaby, and West Vancouver
Cost: From $23.76 to $33.30; purchase online
Knockout Events – Canada Cup
What: The Canada Cup is a thrilling evening of boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and MMA at the Sungod Arena in North Delta. Hosted by The Bhullar family, the event will showcase world-ranked athletes from six different countries, including Josh Jauncey (the number two ranked Kickboxer in the world), Eric Basran (Commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist), and Boxer Jesse Arnett (title holder in the UAE league for MMA).
Over 3,000 spectators are expected, such as VIP guests like members of the Vancouver Canucks and BC Lions, multiple Olympians, and various other community leaders. There will also be a red carpet entrance, a live DJ, company booths, and food and beverage available on site.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 6 to 10:30 pm
Where: Sungod Recreation Centre – 7815 112th Street, Delta
Cost: General admission starts at $50, with VIP tables and seating also available. Purchase online
Coast City Country Festival
What: The inaugural Coast City Country Festival is coming to Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing a huge lineup of music superstars to town.
American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Canadian rock icons Nickelback, and award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts announced for the city-wide event, which will take place from April 19 to 20.
The new festival will serve up exciting experiences to music fans at BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other stages around Vancouver.
When: April 19 and 20, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other venues
Tickets: Starting at $99 all-in. Tickets available online
Verses Festival of Words
What: Canada’s largest alternative literary festival, Verses Festival of Words, is back for a 14th year of programming celebrating a broad intersection of poetic artists, including spoken word and page poets, storytellers, singer-songwriters, improvisers, and more.
Highlights of this year’s Verses include Lillian Allen, the 7th Poet Laureate of Toronto, the Canadian Individual Poetry Slam, and Hullabaloo, a youth poetry slam competition for high school students across the province.
When: April 18 to 27, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Festival passes, and tickets to individual events can be purchased online
Glory Days 15 Year Anniversary featuring the last DJ set by MY!GAY!HUSBAND!
What: Glory Days celebrates its 15th anniversary with the last DJ set by Vancouver’s own MY!GAY!HUSBAND! along with Glory Days resident DJs Sincerely Hana, Rico Uno and Genie.
M!G!H! has performed to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout a 20-year career. The acclaimed artist will now focus on producing great local events around the city.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: Doors 10:30 pm, curfew 2 am
Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free RSVP ticket valid until 12 midnight, $15 skip the line VIP. Purchase online
Food Truck Wars 2024
What: Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars.
On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks.
When: Friday, April 19: 3 pm – 9 pm
Saturday, April 20: 11 am – 9 pm
Sunday, April 21: 11 am – 8 pm
Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley
Cost: Entry by donation
The Trail of Coffee
What: Ever wanted to learn more about coffee and where it came from? Well, this is the event for you. You can anticipate live music, food vendors, and plenty of coffee demonstrations throughout the day.
There will be a Latte Art Contest where expert baristas put their skills to the test, as well as a mixology show featuring all sorts of coffee-based cocktails.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $25 to $35
The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party Volume II
What: Put on your comfiest onesie and your fuzziest pyjamas! The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party Volume II is taking over The Rio Theatre on Saturday, April 20.
The event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials, PSAs, and more. And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush! Guests are also welcome to bring their non-breakable bowls and spoons, though compostable bowls and spoons will be provided.
When: April 20, 2024
Time: 10:30 am
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Made in the 604 – Spring Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall on Sunday, April 21, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.
When: April 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Yuk Yuks South Van Comedy Night
What: Comedy fans can get their fill of laughter at the next Yuk Yuk’s South Vancouver event at Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre on Saturday, April 20. The show inside the Jewish Community Centre features Gavin Clarkson, Harris Anderson, Rory Dunn, Katrina Bennett, and Ty Boissonnault!
When: April 20, 2024
Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre – 950 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $20, purchase online
SOUNDspace by Dorrance Dance
What: Summoning thunder and lightning through the soles of their feet, New York City’s Dorrance Dance honours the past and the future of tap in SOUNDspace.
The members of the company channel great tap masters of the past to pay homage to the rich lineage and history of the genre. Choreographer Michelle Dorrance won a MacArthur Fellowship ‘genius’ grant for “reinvigorating a uniquely American dance form in works that combine the musicality of tap with the choreographic intricacies of contemporary dance.
When: April 19 and 20, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starts at $35, purchase online
RuPaul: The House of Hidden Meanings
What: Drag fans are in for a treat this spring as RuPaul is coming to Vancouver for a “transformational” event.
The legendary creator of the long-running RuPaul’s Drag Race is appearing at the Commodore Ballroom on Tuesday, April 16, for the release of his highly anticipated memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.
According to event producer Live Nation Canada, the intimate event will showcase a different side of the drag superstar than fans are used to.
When: April 16, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $70 plus fees, purchase online
Trixx at the House of Comedy
What: Trixx has a stacked comedy resume, including winning the Boston Comedy Festival, World Series of Comedy, and the Just for Laughs’ JFL42 Big Break Competition throughout his career. The stand-up comedian has performed on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, at Jamaica Comedy Festival, and New York Comedy Festival.
When: April 18 to 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: Tickets start from $18 to $25.50; purchase online
INNOVATEwest
What: Business and tech leaders from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring for a new conference that is ready to energize the industry.
INNOVATEwest is hosting its inaugural cross-sector conference and exposition on April 16 and 17 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event will feature keynote speakers, panels, showcases, and more.
When: April 16 and 17, 2024
Time: 7:30 am start with evening events scheduled
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Brewhalla takes over The Shipyards in North Vancouver for an evening of fun sipping and sampling the finest local craft beverages.
Guests will enjoy access to over 30 craft beverage vendors serving beer, wine, cider, mead, spirits and zero-proof options. There will also be live music, food trucks, friendly competitions and more at the 19+ festival.
When: April 19
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards in North Vancouver – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $45, which includes a tasting glass, three drink tokens, live music, and access to all
vendors. Purchase online
Earth Day 2024 Boulevard Garden Walking Tour
What: East Van Boulevard Gardens hosts a series of walking tours to celebrate Earth Day. Discover the unique boulevard gardens near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House while supporting the charitable, community-based organization. It’s also a great way to learn about the gardens and why they are so important for our health and well-being.
When: April 13, 14 and 19, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm Sunday
Where: Seven gardens in East Vancouver near Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House
Cost: By donation, register online
Hawksworth Restaurant Collaboration Dinner with Montreal Chef Marc-André Royal
What: This collaborative dinner will feature a seven-course menu showcasing locally sourced ingredients. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in dishes such as snow crab and Nordic shrimp, watercress velouté and roasted rabbit saddle, sweetbreads cotechino, fiddlehead, and morel sauce, expertly prepared by the culinary maestros.
To enhance the dining experience, optional wine pairings, thoughtfully selected from Hawksworth’s renowned wine list by esteemed sommelier Chris Reilly, will be offered. Pastry chef Marissa Gonzalez will masterfully create the dessert course, which includes lemon tart, elderflower ice cream, and toasted meringue.
When: April 16, 2024
Where: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $198 per person
Dream Wardrobe Pop-Up Experience at Guildford Town Centre
What: Explore the immersive Dream Wardrobe pop-up at Guildford Town Centre, check out stunning spring fashion from retailers and meet personal shopping stylists on site.
Visitors can also enter to win a $10,000 shopping spree by scanning the QR code at the Dream Wardrobe pop-up experience at Centre Court or by filling out the online entry form.
When: Now until April 21, 2024
Time: Regular mall hours
Where: Centre Court at Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Cost: Free
Reel 2 Real Film Festival 2024
What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 26th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.
When: Now until April 16, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online