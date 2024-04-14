20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 15 to 21

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This month is just zooming by! Better slow down and have some fun. We’ve got some great ideas of fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from April 15 to 21, including the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, Earth Day celebrations, and more.

What: The largest Vaisakhi parade in the world returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups.

Hundreds of booths along the parade route, sponsored by local businesses and families, will provide free food and treats to the crowds.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Vancouver. It features acclaimed comics who have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW, the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Vancouver’s The Roxy on April 17, Burnaby’s Grand Villa on April 18, and West Vancouver’s Kay Meek Arts Centre on April 19.

You can also save on the laughs for the Roxy show by using promo code DailyHive35 on checkout.

When: April 17, 18 and 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Various theatres in Vancouver, Burnaby, and West Vancouver

Cost: From $23.76 to $33.30; purchase online

What: The Canada Cup is a thrilling evening of boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and MMA at the Sungod Arena in North Delta. Hosted by The Bhullar family, the event will showcase world-ranked athletes from six different countries, including Josh Jauncey (the number two ranked Kickboxer in the world), Eric Basran (Commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist), and Boxer Jesse Arnett (title holder in the UAE league for MMA).

Over 3,000 spectators are expected, such as VIP guests like members of the Vancouver Canucks and BC Lions, multiple Olympians, and various other community leaders. There will also be a red carpet entrance, a live DJ, company booths, and food and beverage available on site.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 6 to 10:30 pm

Where: Sungod Recreation Centre – 7815 112th Street, Delta

Cost: General admission starts at $50, with VIP tables and seating also available. Purchase online