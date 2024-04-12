New Vaisakhi TransLink bus ready to roll for Metro Vancouver parades

Metro Vancouver’s Vaisakhi parades will be extra festive this month thanks to a new addition to the TransLink fleet.

TransLink has wrapped a bus with a special design by Pitt Meadows-based Punjabi artist Jag Nagra.

You can find the art-wrapped bus at the Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade happening on Saturday, April 13 and the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade the following Saturday, April 20.

“This has been a dream of mine for years; I’ve always wanted to see my artwork on a bus,” said Nagra in a release. “Whether it’s the younger or older generations, I hope they feel a sense of true belonging and pride in their culture when they see this special bus.”

Nagra’s design for the Vaisakhi bus is inspired by the artistry of Rumala Sahibs, the ornately embroidered fabrics found in Sikh Gurdwaras. Riders and passersby will be in awe of the colourful orange and blue floral pattern, the traditional colours of Sikhism.

TransLink shared that its employees will attend both parades to celebrate Vaisakhi and Sikh culture.

“We’re so happy to celebrate our region’s diversity during one of the most joyous times of the year for the Sikh community,” added TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement. “As thousands get set to gather with friends and family during this annual event, we remain committed to providing safe and reliable transportation for everyone.”

Bus service in Vancouver and Surrey will be affected for the respective Vaisakhi parades due to street closures. They include:

Routes 3,8, 49, and 100 are being rerouted in Vancouver for the parade on April 13

Routes 323 and 393 are being rerouted in Surrey for parade preparations on April 19

Routes 323, 324, and 329 will also be rerouted for the Surrey parade on April 20

There will also be extra Expo Line and Millennium Line service from 8:30 am to 3 pm on April 20.

When: April 13, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Parade will start at 11 am.

Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free