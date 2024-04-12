5 FREE events to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Vancouver this month

Earth Day is just around the corner, and the annual event on April 22 is an excellent time to reflect on our connection (and impact) on the world around us.

In Metro Vancouver and across BC, we’re lucky to live in places surrounded by beautiful scenery. From the vast ocean and stunning lakes to the huge forests and pristine parks, it’s no wonder that the province advertises itself as a tourist destination with the brand “Super, Natural British Columbia.”

But we shouldn’t take our environment for granted. In the words of EarthDay.org, “It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”

So let’s not delay. Here are five great events to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Vancouver this month. Best of all, they are free to check out!

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

Party for the Planet is presenting a full day of performances by live musicians, dancers, artists, and environmental educators. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Join the City of North Vancouver at Moodyville Park to celebrate Earth Day. The family-friendly event will feature educational booths, an invasive plant pull, and a number of activities hosted by local organizations. Guests can also join in the invasive plant pull during the celebration.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Moodyville Park (main grass area just east of the playground) — 759 East 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Trout Lake Community Centre in East Vancouver is celebrating Earth Day with a day full of green family fun. Guests will enjoy games and crafts, a nature hunt, and more. There will also be a variety of activities and informational booths to visit at the event.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: This Earth Month, Best Buy Canada is giving Vancouver residents a chance to eliminate their toxic e-waste with its Electronic Trade-In program.

On Monday, April 22, you can feel good about doing good for the planet and your health with Best Buy Canada’s Trade-in and Train Earth Month Event.

This event offers a chance to participate in a popular workout class at Jaybird Studio — hosted in an infrared heated room, lit by candlelight — all for the cost of your old tech! Towels, mat covers, and water bottles will be provided, all you need to bring is your workout clothes and your old tech for trade-in or recycling!

When: Monday, April 22

Where: Jaybird Studios — 1232 Richards Street, Vancouver, BC

Time: Noon

Tickets: You can sign up by Tuesday, April 16 for a chance to win one of 18 spots in a Jaybird workout class

Price: Free. Participants must bring a piece of old tech to trade in or recycle. Check online for a list of approved tech for trade-in and recycling.

What: Go on a scenic stroll of Richmond Nature Park and discover the local plants and animals, pond and forest habitats at the 200-acre bog during Earth Week.

When: April 24, 2024

Time: Drop-in from 10 to 11 am

Where: Richmond Nature Park — 11851 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free