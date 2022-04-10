25 things to do in Vancouver this week: April 11 to 18
The Easter long weekend is just around the corner and there are lots to check out around Vancouver from April 11 to 18. From HSBC Canada Sevens, Chilliwack Tulip Festival and more, here are 25 things to keep you busy this week.
The Chilliwack Tulip Festival
What: The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is the largest flower festival in the province. There will be more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties this season. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times. There are also 15 different kinds of daffodils with more than nine million bulbs this year.
While you’re there, you can also play lawn games, visit the rotating food trucks, and drop by The Farm Shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.
When: Every day from April 11 for between three and four weeks.
Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm
Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1
Tickets: Online-only, from $20
Stargazer: An Immersive Universe
What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.
Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.
When: April 13 to August 31, 2022
Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)
Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)
Tickets: Online
Stanley Park Railway Easter Train 2022
What: The Stanley Park Railway Easter Train is happening over the long weekend from April 15 to 18 this spring. You and the whole family can hop aboard the train for an egg-citing journey through the woods where you’ll find plenty of Easter surprises and goodies await.
Enjoy a special Easter soundtrack while you keep an eye out for any hidden eggs or bunnies in the forest. After the train ride, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Bunny Burrow Maze.
When: April 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Stanley Park Train, Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, access via West Georgia Street park entrance
Cost: $7 for everyone aged 3+, purchase tickets online
’da Kink In My Hair
What: Arts Club Theatre presents a musical celebration of women of colour. Head to Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage to hear eight women share their life stories. A joyful, honest and humourous look at the challenges and triumphs in the lives of contemporary black women.
When: Various dates from April 14 to May 15, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: starting from $35, purchase online
Treat yourself to a special Easter meal
What: We’ve got a lot of celebrating to do this spring, and Easter is our excuse to do it with amazing food and beverage. Local purveyors, restaurants, and catering companies have concocted their own expert-curated kits and menus for folks to order and enjoy Easter feasts without the hassle of planning, cooking, and cleaning a holiday spread.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
NHL Black Hockey History Tour – Vancouver
What: The NHL Black Hockey History Tour, presented by American Legacy Network in partnership with the league, will be at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 14 before the Canucks game against the Arizona Coyotes.
The mobile museum will feature every black player in league history, including artifacts from legends like Willie O’ree, Angela James and Herb Carnegie. Fans will want to take their photo inside the customized NHL locker room, and then explore the unique “Wall of Pucks.”
When: April 14, 2022
Time: 3:30 to 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena North Plaza – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Alegria by Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.
Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.
When: Now until June 5, 2022
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.
Easter at the Cannery
What: This annual family-friendly weekend at Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages 2 to 6 years old, including the Easter Salmon “Egg” Hunt that happens every 30 minutes, beginning at 11 am and ending at 4:30 pm.
When: April 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 10:45 am to 3:30 pm
Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond
Cost: $5 for children 2-10 years old, $10 for adults 18 years and over as well as seniors. Free for youth 11-17 years old and children under 2 years as well as Society Members and Discovery Pass holders.
Improv with The Chedda Boys
What: The Chedda Boys combines improvised and podcast-style conversational comedy for a hilarious night at Havana Theatre. Enjoy a mix of improv games and a longer-form theatrical piece that will have you holding your sides.
When: April 14, 2022
Time: 9 pm
Where: Havana Theatre – 1214 Commercial Dr, Vancouver
Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online
Southern Straits Sailing Race
What: West Vancouver Yacht Club hosts the Southern Straits Sailing Race for the first time in three years during the Easter long weekend. The 52nd event features sailors crisscrossing Georgia Strait in an overnight test of strategy, skill, and endurance.
The regatta will also have a number of family and community activities happening at Dundarave Pier, including a pancake breakfast raising funds for the Lions Society, a special visit from the Easter Bunny, and more.
When: April 15 to 17, 2022
Time: Festivities and Pancake Breakfast begin Friday at 9 am, the race’s starting sequences will begin at 10:25 am
Where: Dundarave Pier – 25th Street and Bellevue Ave, West Vancouver
Cost: Breakfast by donation
2022 Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers: Team Canada Vs. Team Latvia
What: Canada will play Latvia in a best-of-five series at the Pacific Coliseum on April 15 and 16, with the winner qualifying for the 2022 Finals in November. Previously known as the Fed Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup is the top international team competition in women’s tennis.
Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, will be headlining Team Canada. Other players on the Canadian roster includers Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino, as well as Gabriela Dabrowski, Françoise Abanda, and Carol Zhao. Fernandez is the highest-ranked Canadian player on the WTA circuit, currently ranked at No. 21.
When: April 15 and 16, 2022
Time: 3:45 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew St, Vancouver
Tickets: Individual tickets start at $20 and two-day packages start at $85. Purchase online
Easter at Britannia Mine Museum
What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a special seasonal underground tour and check out the BOOM! Experience in the historic Mill. Then complete a self-led scavenger hunt for a chance to earn a special geological prize.
When: April 15 to 18, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach
Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online
8th Annual Curry Cup
What: Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete in creating the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish. Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.
The eighth annual Curry Cup is presented by the Chef’s Table Society of BC and the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Area.
When: April 11, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm to 9 pm
Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $65, available online
Kanan Gill
What: International comedy star Kanan Gill has specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and is also a a judge and mentor on India’s biggest stand up comedy search, Comicstaan. He brings his, “Is This It?” tour to Massey Theatre in New West on April 16.
When: April 16, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster
Cost: Various, purchase online
Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest
What: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. At the two-day festival, you’ll get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats.
This year, there will be a market with crafts and goodies including places for kids to make crafts, get their faces painted, play games, and win prizes.
When: Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door or online
Whistler Sliding Centre
What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.
You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.
When: Various dates until April 17, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler
Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.
HSBC Canada Sevens
What: BC’s largest international sporting event – along with an ultimate costume party – is back in Vancouver. The tournament features dozens of 14-minute matches with two days of action-packed rugby. All core teams are slated to return this year including Team Canada, Fiji, South Africa, Australia, the All Blacks, and more. Traditionally, fans dress in their ‘fanciest’ attire in anything from cowboy boots to a beaver onesie
When: April 16 and 17, 2022
Time: Doors open at 8:30 am. First game kicks off at 9 am. In and Out Privileges until 3 pm. Saturday last game begins at 6:33 pm. Sunday last game begins at 5:58 pm.
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets start at $75 via canadasevens.com. Ticket options include GA, Reserved Seats, and Premium. Single-day tickets and tournament passes are available.
Slipknot
What: Legendary heavy metal band Slipknot takes over Rogers Arena with the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. Featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer.
When: April 17, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Through the Nurses’ Lens Photo Exhibit
What: Through the Nurses’ Lens, featuring photos and quotes from 12 nurses who worked in patient care during the ongoing public health crisis, is being showcased at Amelia Douglas Gallery.
Visitors will see deeply personal photographs and read thought-provoking quotes from the 12 nurses who volunteered to be part of Through the Nurses’ Lens. Some images show the photographer’s resilience and hope for the future, while others tell a story of great fatigue. There are photos expressing frustration with miscommunication and quotes sharing battles with burnout.
When: Now until May 3, 2022
Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays
Where: Amelia Douglas Gallery – Fourth Floor North, Douglas College – 700 Royal Avenue New Westminster
Cost: Free
Discover delicious desserts in Vancouver
What: Dessert lovers looking to treat themself are in the right city because Vancouver restaurants are filled with yummy options. Decadent cakes and perfect pastries. Magnificent macarons and milkshakes to sate your sweet tooth. Whatever you’re in the mood for, these spots will curb your craving.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
FlyOver Canada – Legendary Iceland
What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history and legends.
When: Now until April 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
Big Bunny Run
What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on April 16 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The seventh annual fun run on Saturday, April 16, promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.
Little ones taking part in the 1 to 3 km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1 pm. And to complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature a live DJ, prize giveaways, vendors and more.
When: April 16, 2022
Time: 11:30 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Jericho Beach Park, – 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver
Registration: Online
Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks
What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Calgary Roughnecks on April 16. The team is also celebrating Throwback Night, with prizes, live music, and more to keep the party atmosphere going at BC Place.
When: April 16
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO
What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit running until April 18 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies.
Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.
When: Now until April 18, 2022
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Baby Animal Easter Days
What: Meet the most adorable, cuddly baby animals at Maan Farms while doing a family-friendly Easter scavenger hunt. BAE Days, or Baby Animal Easter Days, will feature the Easter Bunny, playtime with baby farm animals, and plenty of sweet treats.
Your ticket gets you a chance to meet baby bunnies, ducklings, chicks, calves, goats, and piglets! Plus, you’ll have a chance to win the big prize: a golden egg.
When: April 15, 16, and 17, 2022
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: From $18.50 online