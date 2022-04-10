25 things to do in Vancouver this week: April 11 to 18

The Easter long weekend is just around the corner and there are lots to check out around Vancouver from April 11 to 18. From HSBC Canada Sevens, Chilliwack Tulip Festival and more, here are 25 things to keep you busy this week.

What: The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is the largest flower festival in the province. There will be more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties this season. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times. There are also 15 different kinds of daffodils with more than nine million bulbs this year.

While you’re there, you can also play lawn games, visit the rotating food trucks, and drop by The Farm Shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.

When: Every day from April 11 for between three and four weeks.

Time: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am to 6 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1

Tickets: Online-only, from $20

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: April 13 to August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: The Stanley Park Railway Easter Train is happening over the long weekend from April 15 to 18 this spring. You and the whole family can hop aboard the train for an egg-citing journey through the woods where you’ll find plenty of Easter surprises and goodies await.

Enjoy a special Easter soundtrack while you keep an eye out for any hidden eggs or bunnies in the forest. After the train ride, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Bunny Burrow Maze.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Train, Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, access via West Georgia Street park entrance

Cost: $7 for everyone aged 3+, purchase tickets online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents a musical celebration of women of colour. Head to Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage to hear eight women share their life stories. A joyful, honest and humourous look at the challenges and triumphs in the lives of contemporary black women.

When: Various dates from April 14 to May 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: We’ve got a lot of celebrating to do this spring, and Easter is our excuse to do it with amazing food and beverage. Local purveyors, restaurants, and catering companies have concocted their own expert-curated kits and menus for folks to order and enjoy Easter feasts without the hassle of planning, cooking, and cleaning a holiday spread.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The NHL Black Hockey History Tour, presented by American Legacy Network in partnership with the league, will be at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 14 before the Canucks game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The mobile museum will feature every black player in league history, including artifacts from legends like Willie O’ree, Angela James and Herb Carnegie. Fans will want to take their photo inside the customized NHL locker room, and then explore the unique “Wall of Pucks.”

When: April 14, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena North Plaza – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages 2 to 6 years old, including the Easter Salmon “Egg” Hunt that happens every 30 minutes, beginning at 11 am and ending at 4:30 pm.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10:45 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $5 for children 2-10 years old, $10 for adults 18 years and over as well as seniors. Free for youth 11-17 years old and children under 2 years as well as Society Members and Discovery Pass holders.

What: The Chedda Boys combines improvised and podcast-style conversational comedy for a hilarious night at Havana Theatre. Enjoy a mix of improv games and a longer-form theatrical piece that will have you holding your sides.

When: April 14, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1214 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: West Vancouver Yacht Club hosts the Southern Straits Sailing Race for the first time in three years during the Easter long weekend. The 52nd event features sailors crisscrossing Georgia Strait in an overnight test of strategy, skill, and endurance.

The regatta will also have a number of family and community activities happening at Dundarave Pier, including a pancake breakfast raising funds for the Lions Society, a special visit from the Easter Bunny, and more.

When: April 15 to 17, 2022

Time: Festivities and Pancake Breakfast begin Friday at 9 am, the race’s starting sequences will begin at 10:25 am

Where: Dundarave Pier – 25th Street and Bellevue Ave, West Vancouver

Cost: Breakfast by donation

What: Canada will play Latvia in a best-of-five series at the Pacific Coliseum on April 15 and 16, with the winner qualifying for the 2022 Finals in November. Previously known as the Fed Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup is the top international team competition in women’s tennis.

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, will be headlining Team Canada. Other players on the Canadian roster includers Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino, as well as Gabriela Dabrowski, Françoise Abanda, and Carol Zhao. Fernandez is the highest-ranked Canadian player on the WTA circuit, currently ranked at No. 21.

When: April 15 and 16, 2022

Time: 3:45 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew St, Vancouver

Tickets: Individual tickets start at $20 and two-day packages start at $85. Purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a special seasonal underground tour and check out the BOOM! Experience in the historic Mill. Then complete a self-led scavenger hunt for a chance to earn a special geological prize.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

What: Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete in creating the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish. Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.

The eighth annual Curry Cup is presented by the Chef’s Table Society of BC and the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Area.

When: April 11, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $65, available online

What: International comedy star Kanan Gill has specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and is also a a judge and mentor on India’s biggest stand up comedy search, Comicstaan. He brings his, “Is This It?” tour to Massey Theatre in New West on April 16.

When: April 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. At the two-day festival, you’ll get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats.

This year, there will be a market with crafts and goodies including places for kids to make crafts, get their faces painted, play games, and win prizes.

When: Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door or online

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Various dates until April 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

What: BC’s largest international sporting event – along with an ultimate costume party – is back in Vancouver. The tournament features dozens of 14-minute matches with two days of action-packed rugby. All core teams are slated to return this year including Team Canada, Fiji, South Africa, Australia, the All Blacks, and more. Traditionally, fans dress in their ‘fanciest’ attire in anything from cowboy boots to a beaver onesie

When: April 16 and 17, 2022

Time: Doors open at 8:30 am. First game kicks off at 9 am. In and Out Privileges until 3 pm. Saturday last game begins at 6:33 pm. Sunday last game begins at 5:58 pm.

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $75 via canadasevens.com. Ticket options include GA, Reserved Seats, and Premium. Single-day tickets and tournament passes are available.

What: Legendary heavy metal band Slipknot takes over Rogers Arena with the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. Featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer.

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Through the Nurses’ Lens, featuring photos and quotes from 12 nurses who worked in patient care during the ongoing public health crisis, is being showcased at Amelia Douglas Gallery.

Visitors will see deeply personal photographs and read thought-provoking quotes from the 12 nurses who volunteered to be part of Through the Nurses’ Lens. Some images show the photographer’s resilience and hope for the future, while others tell a story of great fatigue. There are photos expressing frustration with miscommunication and quotes sharing battles with burnout.

When: Now until May 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: Amelia Douglas Gallery – Fourth Floor North, Douglas College – 700 Royal Avenue New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Dessert lovers looking to treat themself are in the right city because Vancouver restaurants are filled with yummy options. Decadent cakes and perfect pastries. Magnificent macarons and milkshakes to sate your sweet tooth. Whatever you’re in the mood for, these spots will curb your craving.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.