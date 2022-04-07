The highly anticipated Curry Cup event finally returns to Vancouver next week.

Since last year’s competition was cancelled due to COVID restrictions, this will be the eighth annual Curry Cup, brought to us by the Chef’s Table Society of BC and the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Area.

The one-day event will happen at Heritage Hall on Monday, April 11 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete in creating the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish.

Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.

The annual event, which started in 2014, is a celebration of the culture of curry, its many iterations, and the way it makes the perfect family staff meal for chefs and kitchen workers, regardless of their cultural heritage.

This year, competing chefs will be from the following restaurants and institutions:

The event website notes that more competitors will be announced shortly, too.

Curry-lovers can get tickets to the one-day event online, which will include a sampling from each of the eight chef’s dishes, beer samples from locals R&B Brewing and Main Street Brewing, and wine from Chaberton Estate Winery and TIME Family of Wines.

To cool down after the curry tasting, there will be gelato for dessert.

Tickets are available for sale online, but don’t wait – there’s only a limited number for sale.

8th Annual Curry Cup

When: Monday, April 11 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $65, available online

