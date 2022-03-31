EventsSpring

The Big Easter Run is coming to Vancouver next month

Mar 31 2022, 5:00 pm
Big Fun Run Series/Submitted
Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park in April for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run.

The seventh annual fun run on Saturday, April 16, promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Big Easter Run

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in this year’s Big Easter Run. Strap on your ears and wear your finest and brightest colours as you take in the picturesque Jericho Beach Park.

The run begins near the concession stand, winds through trails and the forest, and then loops onto the beachside path with stunning views of the North Shore and Vancouver skyline. Organizers describe the route as also being pet and stroller-friendly.

Participants will have their choice of a 1 km “little bunny” run or walk, or a 5 km or 10 km “big bunny” run or walk. Pets and strollers will start in the last wave to ensure the safety of other participants.

Big Easter Run

Little ones taking part in the 1 to 3 km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1 pm.

There is even an option for a virtual run for elves unable to attend the live run on April 16.

To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature a live DJ, prize giveaways, vendors and more.

Big Easter Run

Big Bunny Run

When: April 16, 2022
Time: 11:30 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Jericho Beach Park, – 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver
Registration: Online

