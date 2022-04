We’ve got a lot of celebrating to do this spring, and Easter is our excuse to do it with amazing food and beverage.

Local purveyors, restaurants, and catering companies have concocted their own expert-curated kits and menus for folks to order and enjoy Easter feasts without the hassle of planning, cooking, and cleaning a holiday spread.

Here are some great places to get Easter meals in Vancouver.

Easter Brunch (dine-in)

Easter Dinner (dine-in)

Easter Meals (to-go)