A mobile museum showcasing the contributions and achievements of Black hockey players is coming to Vancouver next week.

The NHL Black Hockey History Tour, presented by American Legacy Network in partnership with the league, will be at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 14 before the Canucks game against the Arizona Coyotes.

From 3:30 to 7:30 pm, drop by the free experience on the North Plaza to learn about today’s stars while also discovering the trailblazers who helped shape NHL history.

“The tour allows us to showcase the rich Black history in the sport and the pioneering players (men and women), coaches and officials which inspires future generations,” Reynolds told Daily Hive. “A lot of fans who visit the exhibit had no knowledge of the Black players in the sport. They tell us they’re glad to see what the tour is doing in terms of bringing this great history to the forefront.”

Visitors of the mobile museum will see an entire wall spotlighting the achievements of Black hockey players, including the first Black NHL player, first captain, and first inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The NHL Black Hockey History Tour will feature every Black player in league history, including artifacts from legends like Willie O’ree, Angela James, and Herb Carnegie. There will also be highlights from current stars viewable through interactive QR codes.

Fans will want to take their photo inside the customized NHL locker room and explore the unique “Wall of Pucks.”

Kwame Damon Mason, a curator of the mobile museum and a consultant with the NHL, is excited for Vancouver fans to visit the mobile museum.

“The NHL Black Hockey History Tour inspires a new generation of kids, it educates new and old fans and it’s a great tool to help grow the game,” said Mason. “When we go to each city, we’ll run into someone who says they don’t know much about hockey and the bus is one of their first interactions with the sport. Knowing this is their starting point is beautiful.”

The first NHL Black Hockey History Tour was held in 2019, and this year the updated mobile museum will visit 28 cities across North America.

When: April 14, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena North Plaza – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free