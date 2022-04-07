Dished Restaurant Guide: 8 places to find delicious desserts in Vancouver

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Sweet dreams of made of this!

Dessert lovers looking to treat themself are in the right city because Vancouver restaurants are filled with yummy options.

Decadent cakes and perfect pastries. Magnificent macarons and milkshakes to sate your sweet tooth. Whatever you’re in the mood for, these spots will curb your craving.

Here are eight places to find delicious desserts in the Dished Restaurant Guide.

With the warm weather approaching, you’ll want to keep Sulbing (설빙) Korean Dessert Cafe on your radar. Sulbing serves up Korean shaved ice dessert – Bingsu – with an impressive array of toppings. It also serves waffles, cafe drinks, and more at two Metro Vancouver locations.

Address: 4501 North Road, 202A, Burnaby

Phone: 604-421-5559

Address: 1610 Robson Street, 104, Vancouver

Phone: 604-599-6600

Papparoti is an international cafe and bakery that specializes in freshly baked roti buns that are coated in caramelized coffee caramel cream. The spot originated in Malaysia in 2000 when a mother with a passion for baking invented the roti bun (AKA the father of all buns AKA Papparoti).

Papparoti’s roti buns have a pocket of salted butter in the middle, are crunchy on the outside yet soft and flaky on the inside, and are baked every twenty minutes for optimum freshness.

Address: 1505 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-2867

Address: Unit 103 193 Keefer Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2867

Address: Unit 100 1196 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-474-2867

South Granville’s sweetest spot? It’s got to be Beaucoup. This destination offers a wide array of French-inspired pastries such as chocolate almond croissants, apple pie buns, and plant-based PB & J cookie sandwiches. And there’s also quality coffee for when you need some caffeine.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Mary’s on Davie is well known for its delicious brunch options and all-day breakfast offerings, but did you know it also has a dessert menu? Stop by this location in the heart of Davie Village for a treat, or grab a milkshake or an ice cream float to cool off on a hot day!

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-1293

Looking for a dessert stop in downtown Langley? Swing by Kooben Café for their Frosting Cupcakery cupcake bar. Options include Black Forest, Vanilla Sparkle, and Pretty in Pink. Kooben also serves a great cup of Joe, hearty sandwiches, and original drinks, all in a comfortable space.

Address: 20411 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 778-278-8832

Pür & Simple is known for its modern design, inviting atmosphere, and, most importantly, its crave-able menu. Some of the dishes definitely lean on the dessert side, including cinnamon swirl pancakes, french toast crisp with berries and cream, and banana-berry waffles covered in hazelnut chocolate. Bring your appetite.

Address: 299 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3100

Forêt Noire is a modern version of a French patisserie with experienced chefs who prepare perfect desserts on a daily basis. When you’re stopping in for a latte or a mocha frappe, pick up some macarons or pastries. Your tastebuds will thank you.

Address: 236 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 236-521-3640

Grounds For Coffee is a great place to swing by for a 100% premium, ethically sourced, and organic Arabica coffee bean beverage. But another main menu attraction is the beloved cinnamon buns, which you’ll want to try when you stop by the locations in Kitsilano and Commercial Drive.

Address: 2088 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-3939

Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-224-5282

