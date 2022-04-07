Dished Restaurant Guide: 8 places to find delicious desserts in Vancouver

FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Sweet dreams of made of this!
Dessert lovers looking to treat themself are in the right city because Vancouver restaurants are filled with yummy options.
Decadent cakes and perfect pastries. Magnificent macarons and milkshakes to sate your sweet tooth. Whatever you’re in the mood for, these spots will curb your craving.
Here are eight places to find delicious desserts in the Dished Restaurant Guide.
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe
With the warm weather approaching, you’ll want to keep Sulbing (설빙) Korean Dessert Cafe on your radar. Sulbing serves up Korean shaved ice dessert – Bingsu – with an impressive array of toppings. It also serves waffles, cafe drinks, and more at two Metro Vancouver locations.
Address: 4501 North Road, 202A, Burnaby
Phone: 604-421-5559
Address: 1610 Robson Street, 104, Vancouver
Phone: 604-599-6600
Papparoti Cafe
Papparoti is an international cafe and bakery that specializes in freshly baked roti buns that are coated in caramelized coffee caramel cream. The spot originated in Malaysia in 2000 when a mother with a passion for baking invented the roti bun (AKA the father of all buns AKA Papparoti).
Papparoti’s roti buns have a pocket of salted butter in the middle, are crunchy on the outside yet soft and flaky on the inside, and are baked every twenty minutes for optimum freshness.
Address: 1505 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-2867
Address: Unit 103 193 Keefer Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-2867
Address: Unit 100 1196 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Phone: 604-474-2867
Beaucoup Bakery
South Granville’s sweetest spot? It’s got to be Beaucoup. This destination offers a wide array of French-inspired pastries such as chocolate almond croissants, apple pie buns, and plant-based PB & J cookie sandwiches. And there’s also quality coffee for when you need some caffeine.
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Mary’s on Davie
Mary’s on Davie is well known for its delicious brunch options and all-day breakfast offerings, but did you know it also has a dessert menu? Stop by this location in the heart of Davie Village for a treat, or grab a milkshake or an ice cream float to cool off on a hot day!
Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-1293
Kooben Café
Looking for a dessert stop in downtown Langley? Swing by Kooben Café for their Frosting Cupcakery cupcake bar. Options include Black Forest, Vanilla Sparkle, and Pretty in Pink. Kooben also serves a great cup of Joe, hearty sandwiches, and original drinks, all in a comfortable space.
Address: 20411 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 778-278-8832
Pür & Simple
Pür & Simple is known for its modern design, inviting atmosphere, and, most importantly, its crave-able menu. Some of the dishes definitely lean on the dessert side, including cinnamon swirl pancakes, french toast crisp with berries and cream, and banana-berry waffles covered in hazelnut chocolate. Bring your appetite.
Address: 299 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3100
Forêt Noire
Forêt Noire is a modern version of a French patisserie with experienced chefs who prepare perfect desserts on a daily basis. When you’re stopping in for a latte or a mocha frappe, pick up some macarons or pastries. Your tastebuds will thank you.
Address: 236 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 236-521-3640
Grounds for Coffee
Grounds For Coffee is a great place to swing by for a 100% premium, ethically sourced, and organic Arabica coffee bean beverage. But another main menu attraction is the beloved cinnamon buns, which you’ll want to try when you stop by the locations in Kitsilano and Commercial Drive.
Address: 2088 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-254-3939
Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-224-5282