20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 1 to 7
April has arrived and it’s brought a whole bunch of fun events to Vancouver!
Start the new month with our roundup of 20 great things to do from April 1 to 7. UBC Food Truck Festival, Gym Culture Show, and more.
Hairspray
What: Good morning, Vancouver! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray to town.
Cheer on Tracy Turnblad as she attempts to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray is beloved by fans for memorable tunes such as “Welcome to the ’60s” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”
When: April 2 to 7, 2024
Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Filipino Restaurant Month in Vancouver
What: Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada was created as a way to promote and support the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.
This April, the month-long event is back for a third year, with select Filipino restaurants across Metro Vancouver offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine.
When: April 1 to 30, 2024
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various participating restaurants
Capture Photography Festival
What: A free, month-long photography festival featuring dozens of free events returns to Metro Vancouver in April. Known as the Capture Photography Festival, this year’s events include gallery exhibitions, public art installations, photo walks and more across the region.
Highlights include the Festival Launch and Opening Reception of the featured exhibition, On Time on April 4, an artist talk with Karen Zalamea on April 14, and an online talk with Shana Lopes, Assistant Curator of Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on April 17. Make sure to bring your camera along because you will be inspired.
When: April 1 to 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver
Admission: Free
UBC Food Truck Festival
What: Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5.
Going down at the University Commons area in front of the AMS next, this food-filled extravaganza features 24 food trucks, 15 BC Shop Local artisan vendors, roving entertainment, and more.
When: April 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online
Gym Culture Show
What: Get inspired at the Gym Culture Show, an exciting and innovative fitness expo coming to the Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre. The event celebrates all things fitness with interactive workshops, demonstrations and seminars, and more led by professionals and industry leaders.
Whether you’re just starting your workout journey or are a gym enthusiast, this is the event for you.
When: April 5 and 6, 2024
Time: 4 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday)
Where: Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre – 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley
Cost: 2 For 1 Deal – $10 plus service fees (Ends April 5). Event Day – $10 plus service fee. Purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC
What: Cheer on the Whitecaps as they take on the visiting Toronto FC at BC Place on Saturday, April 6.
When: April 6, 2024
Time: 4:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Sleater-Kinney
What: Iconic indie rockers Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein make up the critic and fan-favourite group Sleater-Kinney, and they’re coming to Vancouver on the Little Rope Tour. The show at the Vogue Theatre features special guest Palehound.
When: April 4, 2024
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online
Teen Angst Night at Fox Cabaret
What: Teen Angst is a comedic reading series where brave performers share the most embarrassing parts of their teenage notebooks for the audience’s entertainment.
The lineup of performers includes comedians, actors, filmmakers, and people who may have never been on stage before. Laugh along with live readings of high school poetry, LiveJournal posts, songs, letters, journals and more.
When: April 5, May 3, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $19 plus fees, purchase online
Gimme Gimme Disco
What: Attention, dancing queens: It’s time to dust off your widest bell bottoms, your most show-stopping sequinned jumpsuit and your shiniest platform boots because this disco dance party was made especially for you.
Inspired by ABBA, Gimme Gimme Disco will have you dancing the night away at the Commodore Ballroom. The event is a DJ-based dance party that features hits from ABBA as well as other 1970s and ’80s disco icons, such as The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher.
When: April 6, 2024
Time: 10 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Price: $73 plus fees, purchase online
Reel 2 Real Film Festival 2024
What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 26th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.
When: April 7 to 16, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online
Vancouver Warriors vs Halifax Thunderbirds
What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this spring with a home game against Halifax Thunderbirds on April 5.
When: April 5, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Trout Lake Farmers’ Market
This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.
When: Every Saturday From April 6 until October 26, 2024
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver
Take a magical tour of Vancouver’s cherry blossoms
What: The sight of cherry blossoms in Vancouver is a sure sign that spring is here. Our city boasts more than 40,000 Japanese cherry flowering trees, which cover the parks and streets with pink and white petals for a (sadly) short time.
This is why you’ll want to make sure you know where to check out the best blossoms during the peak of the season with this handy map.
When: Any day while the cherry blossoms are in bloom
Time: Various hours of the day
Where: Various neighbourhoods across Vancouver. See the map online.
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. A variety of exhibitions are on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, plus the Gallery Store to shop at and the 1931 Gallery Bistro serving delicious food and drinks.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, though it is recommended that guests reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry.
Reel in some delicious Fish and Chips
What: While fish and chips may be of English origin, there is no shortage of Vancouver and Metro Vancouver spots to get your battered and fried fish fix.
The combination of fried fish and crispy fries – not to mention a bit of tartar sauce and perhaps a splash of malt vinegar – is a uniquely satisfying one.
Here are our picks for the best places to grab some fish and chips in Vancouver.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Manitoba Moose on April 2 and 3 and Coachella Valley Firebirds on April 6 and 7.
When: April 2, 3, 6 and 7, 2024
Time: 7 pm (4 pm on April 7)
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various; purchase online
Broadway Rave
What: The world may be wide enough, but is the dance floor big enough?
You can find out next week as you dance to Hamilton hits and songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver. The musical theatre dance party is taking over Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Friday, April 5.
When: April 5, 2024
Time: Doors 10 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online
An Evening in Spain: A Culinary Journey with Antonio Romero
What: Visit everything Spain has to offer without having to leave the city. Antonio Romero is hosting an evening in Spain featuring plenty of Spanish tapas, a live ham carving station, and plenty of music and entertainment. Drinks will also be available to purchase, and the dress code is “Casual Elegant.”
When: April 5, 2024
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Where: 1263 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $55 online, $65 at the door
Have a Kitty and Bubble Tea day at Catoro Cafe
What: Catoro, Vancouver’s magical cat cafe, is the purrfect place to relax with delicious bubble tea and adorable kitties.
When: Open Tuesdays to Sundays, closed Mondays
Time: Various time slots
Where: 666 E Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $18, register for a time slot online
Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market
When: Every Saturday from April 6 until December 7, 2024
Time: 9 am to 3 pm
Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley