20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 1 to 7

Start the new month with our roundup of 20 great things to do from April 1 to 7. UBC Food Truck Festival, Gym Culture Show, and more.

April has arrived and it’s brought a whole bunch of fun events to Vancouver!

What: Good morning, Vancouver! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray to town.

Cheer on Tracy Turnblad as she attempts to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray is beloved by fans for memorable tunes such as “Welcome to the ’60s” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

When: April 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada was created as a way to promote and support the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.

This April, the month-long event is back for a third year, with select Filipino restaurants across Metro Vancouver offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine.

When: April 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various participating restaurants

What: A free, month-long photography festival featuring dozens of free events returns to Metro Vancouver in April. Known as the Capture Photography Festival, this year’s events include gallery exhibitions, public art installations, photo walks and more across the region.

Highlights include the Festival Launch and Opening Reception of the featured exhibition, On Time on April 4, an artist talk with Karen Zalamea on April 14, and an online talk with Shana Lopes, Assistant Curator of Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on April 17. Make sure to bring your camera along because you will be inspired.

When: April 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (the same folks who organize fests around the Lower Mainland, including the upcoming Food Truck Wars), the UBC Food Truck Festival is taking place on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5.

Going down at the University Commons area in front of the AMS next, this food-filled extravaganza features 24 food trucks, 15 BC Shop Local artisan vendors, roving entertainment, and more.

When: April 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: UBC University Commons — 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

What: Get inspired at the Gym Culture Show, an exciting and innovative fitness expo coming to the Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre. The event celebrates all things fitness with interactive workshops, demonstrations and seminars, and more led by professionals and industry leaders.

Whether you’re just starting your workout journey or are a gym enthusiast, this is the event for you.

When: April 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre – 20393 Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: 2 For 1 Deal – $10 plus service fees (Ends April 5). Event Day – $10 plus service fee. Purchase online

What: Cheer on the Whitecaps as they take on the visiting Toronto FC at BC Place on Saturday, April 6.

When: April 6, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Iconic indie rockers Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein make up the critic and fan-favourite group Sleater-Kinney, and they’re coming to Vancouver on the Little Rope Tour. The show at the Vogue Theatre features special guest Palehound.

When: April 4, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Teen Angst is a comedic reading series where brave performers share the most embarrassing parts of their teenage notebooks for the audience’s entertainment.

The lineup of performers includes comedians, actors, filmmakers, and people who may have never been on stage before. Laugh along with live readings of high school poetry, LiveJournal posts, songs, letters, journals and more.

When: April 5, May 3, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $19 plus fees, purchase online

What: Attention, dancing queens: It’s time to dust off your widest bell bottoms, your most show-stopping sequinned jumpsuit and your shiniest platform boots because this disco dance party was made especially for you.

Inspired by ABBA, Gimme Gimme Disco will have you dancing the night away at the Commodore Ballroom. The event is a DJ-based dance party that features hits from ABBA as well as other 1970s and ’80s disco icons, such as The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher.

When: April 6, 2024

Time: 10 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Price: $73 plus fees, purchase online

What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 26th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.

When: April 7 to 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this spring with a home game against Halifax Thunderbirds on April 5.

When: April 5, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday From April 6 until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: The sight of cherry blossoms in Vancouver is a sure sign that spring is here. Our city boasts more than 40,000 Japanese cherry flowering trees, which cover the parks and streets with pink and white petals for a (sadly) short time.

This is why you’ll want to make sure you know where to check out the best blossoms during the peak of the season with this handy map.

When: Any day while the cherry blossoms are in bloom

Time: Various hours of the day

Where: Various neighbourhoods across Vancouver. See the map online.

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. A variety of exhibitions are on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, plus the Gallery Store to shop at and the 1931 Gallery Bistro serving delicious food and drinks.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, though it is recommended that guests reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry.

What: While fish and chips may be of English origin, there is no shortage of Vancouver and Metro Vancouver spots to get your battered and fried fish fix.

The combination of fried fish and crispy fries – not to mention a bit of tartar sauce and perhaps a splash of malt vinegar – is a uniquely satisfying one.

Here are our picks for the best places to grab some fish and chips in Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Manitoba Moose on April 2 and 3 and Coachella Valley Firebirds on April 6 and 7.

When: April 2, 3, 6 and 7, 2024

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on April 7)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The world may be wide enough, but is the dance floor big enough?

You can find out next week as you dance to Hamilton hits and songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver. The musical theatre dance party is taking over Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Friday, April 5.

When: April 5, 2024

Time: Doors 10 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Visit everything Spain has to offer without having to leave the city. Antonio Romero is hosting an evening in Spain featuring plenty of Spanish tapas, a live ham carving station, and plenty of music and entertainment. Drinks will also be available to purchase, and the dress code is “Casual Elegant.”

When: April 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: 1263 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 online, $65 at the door

What: Catoro, Vancouver’s magical cat cafe, is the purrfect place to relax with delicious bubble tea and adorable kitties.

Guests will meet each cat and get to know their unique personalities during a 50-minute visit. You can also pick up cat supplies in the boutique shop.

When: Open Tuesdays to Sundays, closed Mondays

Time: Various time slots

Where: 666 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $18, register for a time slot online

When: Every Saturday from April 6 until December 7, 2024

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley