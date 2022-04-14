Best fish and chips in Vancouver to try at least once

While fish and chips may be of English origin, there is no shortage of Vancouver and Metro Vancouver spots to get your battered and fried fish fix. Golden brown fish and crispy fries are a seriously winning combo in our books.

Just add some tartar sauce, and we’re happy as a clam.

Here are some places to get the best fish and chips in and around Vancouver.

This Main Street joint in Vancouver is both a seafood market – with some of the freshest, most responsibly-sourced stuff in the city – and a fish and chips counter. Its typical offerings include halibut, Pacific cod, lingcod, and wild salmon – all of which can be made gluten-free!

Address: 3825 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-3474

This fish and chips spot has been on White Rock’s boardwalk since 1975 and remains one of the best spots to get battered fish in all of Metro Vancouver. You can get your meal to go and enjoy at the beach across the street or dine-in and enjoy the kitschy nautical decor inside.

Address: 15479 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-536-2424

This Kingsway spot has some of the best prices on fish and chips in the city. Their website describes them as “family-friendly grandma-style no-frills affordable food” and we couldn’t agree more.

Address: #7 3003 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-433-7807

Voted the best fish and chips in both Burnaby and New Westminster for the past 20 years, Cockney Kings is a solid spot for the English dish. It’s also got a lot of options – you can choose to have your fish steamed grilled or deep-fried without batter or turn your fries into poutine.

Address: 6574 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-291-1323

Address: Unit 130 – 66 10th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-6099

Granville Island is basically fish and chip central. The Vancouver Fish Company is serving up fresh, local fish that is battered using Granville Island Honey Lager.

Address: 1517 Anderson Street Granville Island, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-3474

This Alberni Street spot’s Fish & Chips dish features beer-battered pacific cod, coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce.

Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-5010

This quaint family restaurant is cooking up tasty fish and thick, hand-cut fries in Kerrisdale. If the traditional deep-fried fish isn’t your cup of tea, Fish Café offers other options such as grilled or blackened fish.

Address: 2053 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-267-3474

Another go-to spot for fish and chips on Granville Island: The Sandbar will always leave you wanting to come back for more food and another glimpse of the view. With an outside patio overlooking the water, The Sandbar’s fish and chips are a staple of its lunch menu.

Address: 1535 Johnston Street Creekhouse #102, Granville Island

Phone: 604-669-9030

This award-winning restaurant has been a staple of the Vancouver dining scene for more than 30 years. Its classic fish and chips are served up using fresh lingcod and fresh cut fries.

Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1940

Known for its incredible view of English Bay, Hook Cantina is a go-to spot for a seafood lunch or dinner. What sets Hook Cantina’s fish and chips apart from others on this list is the pickle batter used to coat its lingcod.

Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4668

Rodney’s Oyster House brings an authentic Maritime feel to the West Coast. You’ve got plenty of options with locations in both Yaletown and Gastown. With a golden and crisp outer layer, Rodney’s should be at the top of your list when it comes to fish and chips.

Address: 1228 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-609-0080

Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-2005

Dockside is known as a casual fine dining establishment. While the menu includes a variety of dishes, including seafood, the Pilsner battered fish and chips is a classic. You can enjoy your cod on the patio with a view of the harbour.

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

C-Lovers is the OG fish and chips joint and, lucky for us, they’ve got a few locations around Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. They do both dine-in and take-out, making it easy to grab dinners, sides, and family meals before heading right to the beach.

Address: 1660 Pemberton Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-980-9993

Address: #100 – 2655 King George Highway, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-4070

Address: 20251 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-532-9747

More locations on their website

Pajo’s Steveston Wharf location has been around for 36 years, so you know they’re experts when it comes to fish and chips. This brand has three locations (not counting YVR Airport) in the Lower Mainland, where you can head to get Pacific Wild Cod and Halibut served up in its signature tempura-style batter.

Address: 12351 3 Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-272-1588

Address: 12771 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-204-0767

Address: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-469-2289

What’s better than eating fish and chips with a view of the ocean? Enjoying the fresh, salty air as you chow down on your fish and chips, of course. Go Fish Ocean Emporium is located right on the water and serves up the freshest fish possible.

Address: 1505 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-5040

This company was started by three farmers in the 1980s and got its name from the beautiful shores of Baynes Sound. Despite its name, this spot has more than just oysters. You can choose either cod or halibut for your fish and chips dish.

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9510

