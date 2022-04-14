Best fish and chips in Vancouver to try at least once
While fish and chips may be of English origin, there is no shortage of Vancouver and Metro Vancouver spots to get your battered and fried fish fix. Golden brown fish and crispy fries are a seriously winning combo in our books.
Just add some tartar sauce, and we’re happy as a clam.
Here are some places to get the best fish and chips in and around Vancouver.
The Fish Counter
This Main Street joint in Vancouver is both a seafood market – with some of the freshest, most responsibly-sourced stuff in the city – and a fish and chips counter. Its typical offerings include halibut, Pacific cod, lingcod, and wild salmon – all of which can be made gluten-free!
Address: 3825 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-3474
Moby Dick
This fish and chips spot has been on White Rock’s boardwalk since 1975 and remains one of the best spots to get battered fish in all of Metro Vancouver. You can get your meal to go and enjoy at the beach across the street or dine-in and enjoy the kitschy nautical decor inside.
Address: 15479 Marine Drive, White Rock
Phone: 604-536-2424
The Sea House Fish and Chips
This Kingsway spot has some of the best prices on fish and chips in the city. Their website describes them as “family-friendly grandma-style no-frills affordable food” and we couldn’t agree more.
Address: #7 3003 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-433-7807
Cockney Kings Fish and Chips
Voted the best fish and chips in both Burnaby and New Westminster for the past 20 years, Cockney Kings is a solid spot for the English dish. It’s also got a lot of options – you can choose to have your fish steamed grilled or deep-fried without batter or turn your fries into poutine.
Address: 6574 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-291-1323
Address: Unit 130 – 66 10th Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-522-6099
The Vancouver Fish Company
Granville Island is basically fish and chip central. The Vancouver Fish Company is serving up fresh, local fish that is battered using Granville Island Honey Lager.
Address: 1517 Anderson Street Granville Island, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-3474
Coast
This Alberni Street spot’s Fish & Chips dish features beer-battered pacific cod, coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce.
Address: 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-5010
Fish Café
This quaint family restaurant is cooking up tasty fish and thick, hand-cut fries in Kerrisdale. If the traditional deep-fried fish isn’t your cup of tea, Fish Café offers other options such as grilled or blackened fish.
Address: 2053 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-267-3474
The Sandbar
Another go-to spot for fish and chips on Granville Island: The Sandbar will always leave you wanting to come back for more food and another glimpse of the view. With an outside patio overlooking the water, The Sandbar’s fish and chips are a staple of its lunch menu.
Address: 1535 Johnston Street Creekhouse #102, Granville Island
Phone: 604-669-9030
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
This award-winning restaurant has been a staple of the Vancouver dining scene for more than 30 years. Its classic fish and chips are served up using fresh lingcod and fresh cut fries.
Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-1940
Hook Cantina
Known for its incredible view of English Bay, Hook Cantina is a go-to spot for a seafood lunch or dinner. What sets Hook Cantina’s fish and chips apart from others on this list is the pickle batter used to coat its lingcod.
Address: 1210 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-4668
Rodney’s Oyster House
Rodney’s Oyster House brings an authentic Maritime feel to the West Coast. You’ve got plenty of options with locations in both Yaletown and Gastown. With a golden and crisp outer layer, Rodney’s should be at the top of your list when it comes to fish and chips.
Address: 1228 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-609-0080
Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-2005
Dockside Restaurant
Dockside is known as a casual fine dining establishment. While the menu includes a variety of dishes, including seafood, the Pilsner battered fish and chips is a classic. You can enjoy your cod on the patio with a view of the harbour.
Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
C-Lovers Fish and Chips
C-Lovers is the OG fish and chips joint and, lucky for us, they’ve got a few locations around Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. They do both dine-in and take-out, making it easy to grab dinners, sides, and family meals before heading right to the beach.
Address: 1660 Pemberton Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-980-9993
Address: #100 – 2655 King George Highway, Surrey
Phone: 604-385-4070
Address: 20251 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 604-532-9747
More locations on their website
Pajo’s
Pajo’s Steveston Wharf location has been around for 36 years, so you know they’re experts when it comes to fish and chips. This brand has three locations (not counting YVR Airport) in the Lower Mainland, where you can head to get Pacific Wild Cod and Halibut served up in its signature tempura-style batter.
Address: 12351 3 Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-272-1588
Address: 12771 Seventh Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-204-0767
Address: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-469-2289
Go Fish
What’s better than eating fish and chips with a view of the ocean? Enjoying the fresh, salty air as you chow down on your fish and chips, of course. Go Fish Ocean Emporium is located right on the water and serves up the freshest fish possible.
Address: 1505 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-5040
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
This company was started by three farmers in the 1980s and got its name from the beautiful shores of Baynes Sound. Despite its name, this spot has more than just oysters. You can choose either cod or halibut for your fish and chips dish.
Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9510
