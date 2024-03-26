10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in April

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to sing and dance all night when some of your favourite musical acts come to Vancouver!

Here are 10 great concerts happening in April, including Diljit Dosanjh, Gimme Gimme Disco, Tyla, and more.

What: Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh will return to Vancouver in 2024, and his latest show promises to be monumental.

Dosanjh will perform in BC Place’s first-ever Punjabi stadium show on April 27 for his new Di-Luminati World Tour. The event is expected to make history as the largest Punjabi show outside of India.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online

What: South African singer Tyla will be stopping in Vancouver this April for a show at the Commodore Ballroom.

The 21-year-old’s hit single “Water” has “blown the door off its hinges,” according to Live Nation. Her signature move of turning her back to the crowd, unscrewing a water bottle, and pouring liquid down her back as she dances went completely viral this past summer, spawning countless copycat attempts on social media.

The ethereal song and its playful dance landed her a live performance spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and earned her a Grammy nomination.

When: April 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The world may be wide enough, but is the dance floor big enough?

You can find out next week as you dance to Hamilton hits as well as songs from other smash musicals when Broadway Rave comes to Vancouver. The musical theatre dance party is taking over Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano on Friday, April 5.

When: April 5, 2024

Time: Doors 10 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: The inaugural Coast City Country Festival is coming to Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing a huge lineup of superstars to town.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Canadian rock icons Nickelback, and award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts announced for the city-wide event, which will take place from April 19 to 20.

The new festival will serve up exciting experiences to music fans at BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other stages around Vancouver.

When: April 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other venues

Tickets: Starting at $99 all-in. Tickets available online

What: Justin Timberlake is kicking off The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena this month, the NSYNC singer’s first tour in five years.

Get ready to hear songs from Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake’s first solo album since 2018, including the leadoff single “Selfish.” Fans will also enjoy his other huge hits on the tour, with the setlist potentially including “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and more.

When: April 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices purchase online

What: The largest university music festival in Western Canada is coming to UBC in April, and it’s a perfect way to celebrate the last of classes this spring.

AMS Events, the events department of UBC’s student association, is hosting the 16th annual Block Party with acclaimed artists Don Toliver, Meduza, and more to be announced. The 19+ event will also feature food trucks, beer and seltzers, and fun games to keep the party vibes going.

When: April 12, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Plaza outside of UBC Nest — 6133 University Boulevard

Tickets: $39 to $149, purchase online



What: Iconic indie rockers Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein make up the critic and fan-favourite group Sleater-Kinney, and they’re coming to Vancouver on the Little Rope Tour. The show at the Vogue Theatre features special guest Palehound.

When: April 4, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The City of Surrey will host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

This year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: April 19, May 18, August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (April), 12 to 6 pm (May, August and October)

Where: The Shipyards in North Vancouver (April), Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August), and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

What: Attention, dancing queens: It’s time to dust off your widest bell bottoms, your most show-stopping sequinned jumpsuit, and your shiniest platform boots because this disco dance party was made especially for you.

Inspired by ABBA, Gimme Gimme Disco will have you dancing the night away at the Commodore Ballroom. The event is a DJ-based dance party that features hits from ABBA as well as other 1970s and ’80s disco icons, including The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Cher.

When: April 6, 2024

Time: 10 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Price: $73 plus fees; purchase online