Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in July

A brand new month is upon us and there are lots of events for music lovers to discover.

From Khatsahlano Street Party to CAAMP and Vancouver Folk Music Festival, here are 10 concerts to check out around the city and beyond next month.

What: The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 9 pm. Presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party is renowned for the huge lineup of musical talent each year.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also expect to discover a Host Nations Pavillion, artisans and vendors, street performers, local food and drink merchants, community booths and more as the festival celebrate its 10th year.

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street.

Cost: Free

What: DJ Three, a favourite at Burning Man, Day Zero in Tulum, and Club Space in Miami, returns to Vancouver on Saturday, July 2nd for some serious open-air vibes. Leave Us Lost’s “Lost All Day” series returns for its third installment this summer, and features local house & techno DJs, custom light and visual installations, performers, and a fully-licensed bar.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30-$60, tickets available in advance and at the door. Purchase Online

What: Ohioan indie, folk, Americana rockers CAAMP is coming to perform in Vancouver at the Orpheum Theatre on July 18.

The band will be performing their recently-released and highly anticipated album, Lavender Days, which dropped on June 24 exclusively through Mom + Pop.

When: July 18, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43.25 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Vancouver Folk Music Festival, one of the city’s most popular summer events, is returning to Jericho Beach Park this July for a three-day extravaganza.

This year’s performers include Mexican-American musician and activist Alejandro Escovedo, three-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell, two-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle, and local indie-rock heroes The New Pornographers.

When: July 15 to 17, 2022

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation host Symphony at Sunset on Saturday, July 2. The free outdoor concert at Sunset Beach Park will be conducted by VSO Music Director Otto Tausk and will be themed around celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to catch performances by faculty and students from the VSO School of Music as well as a variety of soloists.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 to 7:50 pm (prelude concert) 8 to 9:30 pm (concert)

Where: Sunset Beach Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Squamish Constellation Festival, BC’s largest zero-waste fest, is happening from July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish. The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to interactive art experiences, food trucks and drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!

Headliners for the three-day extravaganza include JUNO Award-winning rockers July Talk, Grammy Award-nominated psychedelic-soul duo Black Pumas, and multi-Grammy and Juno Award-winner Sarah McLachlan.

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC

Tickets: Available online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On July 9, enjoy performances by headliner Drake White as well as Sacha, Kadooh, Danielle Ryan, and The New Shackletons

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Vancouver on his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Comedian Emo Philips will be opening for the five-time Grammy winner.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available starting Thursday, December 9 at 10 am

What: Carnaval del Sol’s 14th anniversary will feature live music, dance performances, culinary workshops, family and children’s activities, an artisan market, mobile food vendors, and a 1,500-person capacity liquor-licensed area.

The 2022 event at Jonathan Rogers Park is expected to attract 15,000 attendees over the course of the three-day festival.

When: July 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free on Friday night, $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A $15 Super Pas is also available. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Surrey Fusion Festival, the largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover.

The popular event also features a huge lineup of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free