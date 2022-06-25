Looking to light up your summer nights?

Vancouver Water Adventures is once again taking paddleboarders on a glowing adventure in False Creek. Every Friday and Saturday night at dusk, the 1.5-hour long Light The Night Tour embarks from Granville Island for a magical evening of glow paddleboarding.

You’ll see Vancouver at night from a whole new perspective from the water as your glowing paddleboard illuminates things around you.

It’s not an experience for newbies, however, as the company requires that you’ve paddled before to join the tour, and participants have to be 16 years of age or older to participate.

Even if you’ve tried paddleboarding before in Vancouver’s waters, it’s a whole new experience at night with a group as you’re guided around.

Vancouver Water Adventures offers a ton of kayaking and paddleboarding rentals plus boat tours that are perfect for summer, but this night tour hits different.

Ready to hit the water? Tours start at just over $100 per person.

When: Select nights, departure dependant on sunset times

Where: 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island

Cost: $105 plus taxes

Tickets: Book online