10 epic Vancouver concerts to look forward to in 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Some of music’s biggest stars are coming to Vancouver in 2024, with huge stadium tours, city-wide festivals, and more.

Here are 10 epic concerts to look forward to next year, including Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Madonna, one of music’s most enduring icons, is hitting the road on The Celebration Tour, highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.

Madonna has sold over 300 million albums worldwide on the strength of hits such as “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Frozen,” and “4 Minutes.” She was named the greatest woman in music by VH1 as well as the greatest music video artist ever by Billboard and MTV.

When: February 21, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

You might also like: 10 epic New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2024 in Vancouver

Massive Christmas light display has taken over this Metro Vancouver home

Nickelback and Luke Bryan coming to Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver

What: Noah Kahan first rose to fame in 2017 when his first single “Young Blood” drew the attention of indie-folk lovers across North America. Since then, the “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk” singer has experienced critical acclaim, global touring, and numerous collaborations with big names like Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels, highly regarded producer Joel Little, and platinum-selling artist Post Malone.

When: March 26, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Rolling Stones are heading out on a highly-anticipated North American tour, and Vancouver is the ONLY Canadian stop on the list.

“Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from ‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction’ and more,” reads the announcement. They will also be playing new music from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

When: July 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: South African singer Tyla will be stopping in Vancouver this April for a show at the Commodore Ballroom.

The 21-year-old’s hit single “Water” has “blown the door off its hinges,” according to Live Nation. Her signature move of turning her back to the crowd, unscrewing a water bottle, and pouring liquid down her back as she dances went completely viral this past summer, spawning countless copycat attempts on social media.

The ethereal song and its playful dance landed her a live performance spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and earned her a Grammy nomination.

When: April 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The inaugural Coast City Country Festival is coming to Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing a huge lineup of music superstars to town.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Canadian rock icons Nickelback, and award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts announced for the city-wide event happening from April 19 to 20.

The new festival will serve up exciting experiences to music fans at BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other stages around Vancouver.

When: April 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other venues

Tickets: Starting at $99 all-in. Tickets available online

What: Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh is returning to Vancouver in 2024 and his latest show promises to be a monumental one.

Dosanjh will perform in BC Place’s first-ever Punjabi stadium show on April 27, 2024, with his new Di-Luminati World Tour. The event is expected to make history as the largest Punjabi show outside of India.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Country music fans, it’s time to bust out those white T-shirts and the BBQ sauce — Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver.

Tim McGraw’s musical resume speaks for itself, with 10 number ones on the Top Country Albums charts, three Grammys, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

When: March 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: If you’ve ever wanted to see rap icon Ice Cube live in concert, this winter you’ll have your chance. The NWA and 21 Jump Street star is bringing the Straight Into Canada Tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, February 20.

Ice Cube launched his career in 1987 when he formed NWA with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. He established himself as a West Coast hip-hop heavyweight with his work on Straight Outta Compton and his debut solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, which sold more than a million copies.

The Los Angeles-born actor and film producer is also a star on screen thanks to his work in the Barbershop and XXX series, Ride Along, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

When: February 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “Teenage Dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

When: August 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online