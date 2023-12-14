10 epic New Year's Eve celebrations to ring in 2024 in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand-new year is almost here! If you don’t have plans yet, you can say hello to 2024 in style with our list of things to do on New Year’s Eve.

From hilarious comedy to delicious dining, a roller skate party, and epic dances, there’s no shortage of ways to ring in the new year.

So what are you waiting for? Call up your friends, put on your finest outfits, and get ready for the countdown!

What: There are going to be over 1,200 guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight – and you’ll want to be one of them.

This year’s Cirque NYE 2024 will feature 10 of the city’s top DJs and live performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in the new year!

Guests can also visit the five fully licensed bars to stay refreshed all night long.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

What: Host Paul Anthony presents a comedy, variety, and chat show at the Rio Theatre that celebrates this past year and looks forward to the next. It features the electronic one-man band, McRORIE, comedians Mark Chavez and Ryan Beil from The Sunday Service, and more.

The evening continues with a video dance party and midnight celebrations for every time zone across Canada.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 General Admission, $40 VIP advance. Purchase online

What: Tamasha is taking over Hollywood Theatre for a New Year’s Eve Bollywood bash and you’re invited to the party. Get ready to dance for six hours straight with all your favourite hits played by DJ Shalv, DJ Raytrix, DJ Surbee, and DJ Inspire.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 4 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$40 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre rings in 2024 with three special NYE at TIC events.

Invite your friends to shed the dread and spread kindness at the Granville Island comedy destination. NYE at TIC promises to be an evening filled with fun and festivities, as tickets also include full access to a dessert bar and photo booth.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm, 9 pm, 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and a number of surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with enough time to head to your next shindig or head home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Dress to impress for Gatsby’s House 2024 Vancouver New Year’s Eve Party at Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown. The massive shindig includes top DJs spinning with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems to bring the party to life.

The event will have multiple fully staffed bars to lower wait times and festive party favours for party-goers. Plus there will be a Casino Night with games to play and prizes to win.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm to 1:30 am

Where: Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Both The Shipyards Skate Plaza and Robson Square Ice Rink will be hosting live entertainment on New Year’s Eve to help skaters glide into the new year.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Comedy After Dark hosts a hilarious New Year’s Eve shindig headlined by Patrick Maliha and featuring acclaimed local and touring comics. Tickets include the show, dinner package, dessert, and sparkling wine.



When: December 31, 2023

Time: Early show at 7 pm, late show at 10:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $80 until November 30, $90 thereafter, purchase online

New Year’s Eve at Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

What: Count down to 2024 with celebrations at the Fairmont. The Lobby Lounge at Fairmont Pacific Rim is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve Masquerade party, including a black carpet arrival, Dom Pérignon champagne, live entertainment, and more.



Over at the Fairmont Waterfront, ARC is hosting elevated dining experiences to help you toast the new year. Choose from the early start three-course seating for the family, or the main event six-course meal complete with wine pairings and late-night festivities.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

Cost: Various prices

What: Have a wheely great New Year’s Eve with Rolla Skate Club. A Glam-O-Rama New Year’s Eve is open to seasoned skaters or new rollers. Enjoy a night of fun music and an exciting atmosphere with host Uncle Smiley at Rollerland.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 1 am (19+)

Where: Rollerland at the PNE – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29-$49, purchase Rolla Skate Club – A Glam-O-Rama New Year’s Eve

And if you’re up for a scenic New Year’s Eve drive, here’s a stunning event you may want to check out.

What: New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you’re looking to welcome in 2024 with a bang, Whistler Blackcomb’s Fire and Ice is the perfect event for you.

North America’s largest ski resort is bringing back its popular outdoor winter event starting on Sunday, December 31, at 8:30 pm.

The free signature event features exciting performances, freestyle skiing and riding, and a stunning pyrotechnics display for all ages.

When: December 31, 2023, then every Sunday from January 7 to March 10, 2024. (No show on January 21)

Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 7 to March 10, 2024)

Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler and Excalibur Gondolas

Cost: Free