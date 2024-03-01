These are the top 10 best Canadian cities to retire in

It’s never too early to consider where you might want to retire.

Thankfully, if you live in Canada, there are plenty of outstanding cities to choose from, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The luxury real estate company recently released a new report listing the top 10 Canadian cities to retire in.

“With breathtaking naturescapes, top healthcare facilities, and diverse and welcoming communities, Canada attracts retirees from all over the world,” reads the report.

While Canada has been ranked as one of the most expensive countries to retire in, some of the cities below were also named the cheapest places for retirement, so don’t lose hope yet.

Read on and see which Canadian city will best suit your retirement life.

Victoria, BC

“With a mild climate, picturesque beaches and ocean views, and a vibrant community, Victoria is one of Canada’s most popular retirement destinations. For those looking for an active lifestyle, the city boasts several scenic golf courses, along with dozens of parks and gardens. Victoria also has top healthcare facilities and a high population of doctors.”

Parksville, BC

“With Canada’s highest concentration of seniors per capita, Parksville has been referred to as ‘Canada’s retirement capital.’ Parksville boasts a mild climate year round, scenic golf courses and parks, and plenty of opportunities for boating, kayaking, and more on the Strait of Georgia.”

Okanagan Valley, BC

“Located in BC’s interior, the Okanagan is the province’s wine country, with plenty of award-winning wineries along with farms, orchards, and more. The region offers year-round outdoor recreation from boating on the Okanagan Lake to skiing at the nearby ski resorts.”

Calgary, AB

“Alberta’s most populated city, Calgary is regularly ranked among the top most livable cities in the world. With a vibrant culture, access to top healthcare facilities, and more sunshine year-round than any other part of Canada, Calgary is a popular spot for those looking to retire in a vibrant and bustling city.”

Canmore, AB

“Located in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, Canmore has some of the country’s most breathtaking scenery. With six local golf courses and close proximity to seven national parks, Canmore offers year-round outdoor recreation along with a thriving arts scene and a welcoming community.”

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

“Situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Ontario, Niagara-on-the-Lake is a charming city with a rich history and vibrant culture with plenty of galleries, museums, award-winning restaurants, and events throughout the year. The city is also in the heart of Ontario’s wine country, with over 50 wineries throughout the Niagara region.”

Ottawa, ON

“Canada’s capital city has some of the country’s best healthcare facilities, scenic parks, and a rich culture with plenty of museums, galleries, and entertainment venues. Ottawa is an ideal choice for those looking to retire in an urban environment with historic charm.”

Quebec City, QC

“As one of North America’s oldest cities, Quebec City boasts a rich history with European charm. The province has the most doctors per capita in the country, a low crime rate, and the city has a more affordable cost of living than many others.”

Fredericton, NB

“New Brunswick’s capital city is a cultural hub with plenty of museums, historic sites, and theatre and music festivals throughout the year. Situated along the picturesque St. John River, Fredericton offers tranquil tree-lined streets, charming Victorian architecture, and all the amenities found in larger cities.”

Halifax, NS

“This coastal city is known for breathtaking natural scenery and a welcoming and friendly community. With a diverse population and plenty of amenities including top healthcare facilities, and music and theatre venues, Halifax is one of the most popular retirement destinations in the Maritimes.”