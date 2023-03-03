It’s nearly spring, so it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season.

The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea.

Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

Kick off your service with a delectable scone duo.

You’ll enjoy this baked good in both a Cherry and White Chocolate and a Classic Buttermilk variety. These are served with chantilly cream and fruit preserves, of course.

For sandwiches, there’s a Curry Puff made with lentil keema, a Mushroom Teriyaki slider with pickles, a Sakura Pork Katsu sandwich, Albacore Tuna Tataki, and an outstanding Konbini Egg Salad Sandwich.

In the sweet department, indulge in Black Sesame Cookies, a fluffy Japanese Cotton Cheesecake with fresh berries, Sakura Black Forest Chocolate Cake, Cherry Mascarpone Verrine, and a Matcha Profiterole.

Oh, and we can’t forget to mention the delightfully playful pink cotton candy tree atop each tea set. It comes with a chocolate tree base and everything.

All of these eats can be enjoyed alongside Lot 35 Tea selections, or, some wine, bubbles, sake, and carefully curated tea cocktails in a room decked out to the max with beautiful pastel pink cherry blossoms.

This service is $74 per person. Check out the full menu and be sure to book your reservation.

You can also order this spread to-go, so there are lots of ways to celebrate this season.

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

When: Thursdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: book online