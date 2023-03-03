FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaSpecials & Deals

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver launches Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Mar 3 2023, 11:47 pm
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

It’s nearly spring, so it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season.

The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea.

Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

Kick off your service with a delectable scone duo.

You’ll enjoy this baked good in both a Cherry and White Chocolate and a Classic Buttermilk variety. These are served with chantilly cream and fruit preserves, of course.

For sandwiches, there’s a Curry Puff made with lentil keema, a Mushroom Teriyaki slider with pickles, a Sakura Pork Katsu sandwich, Albacore Tuna Tataki, and an outstanding Konbini Egg Salad Sandwich.

Fairmont Vancouver Afternoon Tea

Picnic In Yoyogi (Pear Cider, White Tea Vermouth, Sake, Sparkling Wine, Herbs) Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

In the sweet department, indulge in Black Sesame Cookies, a fluffy Japanese Cotton Cheesecake with fresh berries, Sakura Black Forest Chocolate Cake, Cherry Mascarpone Verrine, and a Matcha Profiterole.

Oh, and we can’t forget to mention the delightfully playful pink cotton candy tree atop each tea set. It comes with a chocolate tree base and everything.

All of these eats can be enjoyed alongside Lot 35 Tea selections, or, some wine, bubbles, sake, and carefully curated tea cocktails in a room decked out to the max with beautiful pastel pink cherry blossoms.

This service is $74 per person. Check out the full menu and be sure to book your reservation.

You can also order this spread to-go, so there are lots of ways to celebrate this season.

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

When: Thursdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Price: book online

