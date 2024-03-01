17 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in March

Winter may be here to stay for a little while longer, but that won’t stop these hometown productions from filming on the streets of Metro Vancouver! From feature films to brand new series, there are plenty of movies and TV shows to catch filming this March that you don’t want to miss!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this March.

Playdate

New action comedy film Playdate is in production in the city this March. Starring Kevin James and The Reacher’s Alan Ritchson as two stay-at-home dads who meet up for a playdate where everything goes totally wrong. The duo spends the day on the run for their lives, all while attempting to solve a conspiracy.

Dads action movie PlLAYDATE with Kevin James & #Reacher’s “Big Guy” Alan Ritchson expected to shoot in Vancouver this Spring. Click for logline & filming dates.https://t.co/TzKz3zbKGK — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) February 9, 2024

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

The newest Final Destination movie finally sets up shop in Vancouver this month! Final Destination 6: Bloodlines was initially supposed to start filming in Vancouver this past summer, but filming was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct the newest instalment, but official casting has not yet been revealed.

Tron: Ares

After shutting down last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and a five-month pause in production, Tron: Ares is finally filming in Vancouver. Currently, the Disney movie (also known as Tron 3) is going by its working title of “Velcro.”

Tron: Ares will star Jared Leto in the lead role, along with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters and Shameless’s Cameron Monaghan. The highly anticipated action-adventure film is being directed by Joachim Rønning and is the third instalment in the Tron franchise. Filming will be underway till May.

Welcome to the Grid: Jared Leto off to Vancouver to start filming Tron: Ares. #Tron 3.https://t.co/GE9kn2WNnY — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 15, 2024

Happy Face — Season 1

New Paramount+ series Happy Face starts shooting in Metro Vancouver this March. Starring longtime actor Dennis Quaid as a serial killer who goes by the name of “happy face,” alongside Annaleigh Ashford as his daughter Melissa.

The new thriller series tells the true-life story of Melissa Moore, who discovered that her dad, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was a murderer at the age of fifteen. Filming will take place in the city from March through to June.

Paramount+ series Happy Face, with Dennis Quaid as the real-life serial killer, is filming in Vancouver this Spring. *Click for filming dates.https://t.co/P08czWzJHq — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) February 16, 2024

The Last of Us — Season 2

Going by its working title of “Mega Sword,” The Last of Us is currently in production in Vancouver. The hit HBO series was previously shot in Alberta, but production for season two has been moved to Metro Vancouver.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles as Joel and Ellie, season two will pick up where season one left off, and is sure to bring lots of action and thrills.

Is this #TheLastofUs season 2’s new Jackson, Wyoming? Massive western town set under construction in British Columbia.https://t.co/OJYjrqIysa — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 12, 2024

Invasion — Season 3

Apple TV+ series Invasion has moved production to the Vancouver area for season three. Going by its working title of “Kanji” the sci-fi series revolves around aliens visiting Earth and threatening the existence of humanity. Filming is expected to be underway until September.

It’s Apple TV+’s Invasion season 3 filming on the UBC campus today.

Thanks @ba_saiwar. https://t.co/zgF3uOh4t8 — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) February 21, 2024

Tracker — Season 1

Tracker is a new CBS series that is filming in Vancity through to the end of April. The thriller series is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s The Never Game novel and brings This Is Us star Justin Hartley to town. Filming for Tracker has been spotted at the waterfront and in the Kitsilano area.

Family Law — Season 4

Family Law will begin filming in the city this March for its fourth season of the Canadian legal drama series. Set in downtown Vancouver, the series follows a somewhat dysfunctional family that works together at their father’s law firm and has an all-Canadian cast like Victor Garber, Genelle Williams, Zach Smadu, and Jewel Stait.

After a year+ break, season 4 of #FamilyLaw, with Jewel Staite & Victor Garber in a dysfunctional Vancouver family law firm, starts filming this March. Click for filming dates. https://t.co/eJqo8TxXvd — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) February 9, 2024

The Monkey

The Monkey is filming in Vancouver this winter, with production taking place from February through to the end of March. Starring White Lotus star Theo James, The Monkey will be an adaptation of the Stephen King short story by the same name and will be written and directed by Oz Perkins.

Virgin River — Season 6

Virgin River is back on location in Vancouver to film for its sixth season of the popular binge-worthy Netflix show. The romance/drama series follows a woman who moves to a small town in Northern California after taking a job as a nurse practitioner. Naturally, she ends up falling in love with not only the town but a man who runs the local bar, too.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the lead roles as Melinda and Jack. Filming will be happening from February through to late May.

The Recruit — Season 2

Netflix’s The Recruit is currently in production in Vancouver, with filming expected to finish at the end of March. Previously the series was filmed in Montreal, but production for season two was moved to the Metro Vancouver area and will star Noah Centineo in the lead role. Recently, filming was spotted at the Central Vancouver Public Library.

Netflix’s The Recruit season 2 starring Noah Centineo filming at the Central Vancouver Public Library.

Thanks @cheechoo98. https://t.co/LSbzFrJ9F5 — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 23, 2024

The Irrational — Season 2

NBC’s The Irrational is back in Vancouver to film for its second season. Production starts at the beginning of March and will continue until October of this year. Starring The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role, this thriller series follows Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases.

Other cast members include Maahra Hill, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMaxi, and Travina Springer who are expected to return as series regulars for season two.

The Good Doctor — Season 7

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver! Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

The Good Doctor will be on location for quite a while, as filming is expected to continue until sometime in April. Unfortunately, ABC recently announced that the show’s seventh season will be its last.

Fire Country — Season 2

Fire Country returns to Vancouver to film for its second season. The popular CBS series follows a young convict who is given a second chance and a rare opportunity. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to be on location until April.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit — Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit started filming in Hollywood North this past December for its second season. Filming will be underway for several months and is expected to wrap sometime in July.

The Fox crime series stars Dania Ramirez as Nikki, a police officer who joins Philadelphia’s Missing Persons Unit after her son goes missing. Starring alongside Ramirez is Scott Caan as her ex-husband Jason. Together they help solve current cases while also searching for their own son. Filming for the series may be spotted at the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street, which will be a recurring filming location for the series.

@yvrshootstweets walked home and came upon the filming of: Alert Missing Persons Unit – in the alley behind Davie & Thurlow St… pic.twitter.com/sTqorgLtAQ — Ed Chee (@cheechoo98) January 30, 2024

Superman & Lois — Season 4

Superman & Lois is filming season four in the Metro Vancouver area right now. The superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane! Production for the fourth season will be on location in Vancity through to the end of April.

Signs spotted along Heather St. for CW’s Superman and Lois filming its final season @yvrshootstweets pic.twitter.com/tQAincnTPY — Vancouver Filming (@FilminginVan) February 11, 2024

So Help Me Todd — Season 2

CBS’s So Help Me Todd is filming in Vancouver this March. The hilarious drama-comedy series stars Skylar Astin as a private investigator working for his mother at her law firm, played by Marcia Gay Harden. Filming for the first season also took place in Vancouver, and production for season two will continue into April.

Most recently, filming was spotted in Robson Square and Gastown.