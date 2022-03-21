12 iconic Vancouver hikes we can’t wait to do this spring

Get outside! Spring has finally sprung in Vancouver, and the longer days and warmer weather ahead make us want to hit the trails.

Before you hike, do your research, be prepared, and check the conditions to have a safe and fun experience.

Here are 12 hikes that make us want to dust off our boots and hit the trails:

1. Iona Jetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly & Kyle + Hazel🐾 (@thelifewereafter)

For when you just can’t do hills, heading to Iona Beach Regional Park in Richmond is the ultimate warmup hike this spring. You can walk along the over-water trail and have expansive views of the ocean and do an 8 km loop to the end of the jetty and back again.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: 33-minute drive

2. Alexandra Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Parsons (@wayneparsons.photo)

If you’re looking to do an easy, road-trip-worthy hike, head out to the Alexandra Bridge in the Fraser Canyon. The trail is typically open to the public between May and October.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: 2.5-hour drive

3. Teapot Hill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire De Boer (@clairejdeboer)

This easy hike in Chilliwack has actual teapots on the trail, making it one of the most fun and unusual spots on this list.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: 1.5-hour drive

4. Bowen Lookout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S & T & T (@trails.x.adventures)

This Cypress Mountain trail gives you the biggest payoff without much effort. You won’t believe the views at the top!

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: 30-minute drive

5. Eagle Bluffs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jasmineekann

When you’re ready to step up your hiking game, Eagle Buffs is one of the most-loved hikes in the region in part because you get unreal views of Vancouver from the top.

Difficulty level: Intermediate

Distance from Vancouver: 30-minute drive

6. Lighthouse Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalisa | Poet & Photographer (@khalisa_jmawji)

There are a ton of trails to explore inside this West Vancouver park, and Vancouverites love to come here on clear, sunny weekends to snap pics of the lighthouse.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: 30-minute drive

7. Sasamat Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alain Quinto (@enjoy_every_step)



This lovely Port Moody hike inside təmtəmíxʷtən/Belcarra Regional Park is a convenient 2.5 km loop trail.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: One-hour drive

8. Mount Seymour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H-Steven Song (@steven_peakbagging)

Locals love the trails at Mount Seymour because they’re versatile. You can choose if you want to camp overnight and make a weekend of it or just hike a bit and turn back around in time to get Honey’s Doughnuts.

Difficulty level: Intermediate

Distance from Vancouver: 40-minute drive

9. Tunnel Bluffs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Caballo (@caballo0o)



Before you attempt this hike, you should know your stuff, such as where to safely park and access the trail, but for the experienced who are looking for a challenge, this is one of the most-loved local trails.

Difficulty level: Intermediate

Distance from Vancouver: 40-minute drive

10. Lynn Headwaters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bettinah (@heybettinae)

The rushing, fresh, pure water you’ll find on this hike is well worth the effort. Whether you want an easy-peasy walk with a friend or you want to challenge yourself, you can find the perfect trail at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy to Intermediate

Distance from Vancouver: 30-minute drive

11. Bridal Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ksenia (@ksuiki)

This straightforward hike at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park brings you to a sparkling, effervescent waterfall that will make you feel truly outdoorsy with minimal effort.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: 1.5-hour drive

12. Maplewood Flats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Bird Trust of BC (@maplewoodflats)

This hidden corner of North Vancouver is one of the cutest places for a lazy weekend hike. Plus, you’re likely to encounter beautiful birds on your trek since it’s a conservation area.

Difficulty level: Easy-peasy

Distance from Vancouver: 25-minute drive