9 places to play pitch and putt around Metro Vancouver

Whether you’re just getting started on your golf game or don’t have the time (or patience) for a full-length course, fortunately, there’s no shortage of pitch and putt courses in Metro Vancouver.

They’re often cheaper and more relaxed than full-sized courses, making them perfect for a spring and summer activity. So whether you’re a seasoned veteran working on your short game, or looking for a different way to spend your afternoon, here are some of the best pitch and putt courses you can visit.

North Shore

An excellent course for beginners, Murdo Frazer is a short distance from Edgemont Village in North Vancouver. Current COVID-19 safety measures mean that no groups larger than four are allowed and no tailgating is permitted after the round. Heads up! There are no washroom facilities at the course.

Address: 2699 Pemberton Avenue, North Vancouver

Hours: 9 am to 8 pm (seven days a week) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are ladies club mornings – don’t come before 11:00 am.

Price: $20 for unlimited golf

Conveniently located in the heart of Ambleside, this 18-hole pitch and putt boasts some of the most stunning waterfront views you’ll find on a golf course. Not to mention, it’s just moments away from a park, beach, and plenty of dining options.

Address: 1201 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Hours: Open daily from 9 am to 8 pm

Price: $14 for adults, $11 for seniors 65+, $8.50 for juniors

Vancouver

With sculpted fairways and lush surroundings, the Stanley Park pitch and putt is a classic in the heart of Vancouver. It features 18 holes that range from 40 to 100 yards and is moments away from the downtown core. Tee times are first-come, first-served.

If you’re looking to play multiple games at this course, punch cards and monthly passes are also available.

Address: 2099 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Hours: 8 am to 8 pm (weather dependent)

Price: $15.12 for adults, $10.61 for under 18 or seniors 65+

Located on Vancouver’s east side, Rupert Park Pitch & Putt is ideal for novice golfers, as well as more experienced players looking to work on their short game. Holes vary between 50 and 120 yards, four of which include water.

Address: 3402 Charles Street, Vancouver

Hours: 8 am to 9 pm (weather dependent)

Price: $15.12 for adults, $10.61 for under 18 or seniors 65+

With stunning views of Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Park is another great option. With no hazards in play and no holes over 110 yards, it’s also a great choice for beginners. And hey, if you get frustrated with pitch and putt, there’s a disc-golf course nearby if you’re fed up with swinging a club.

Address: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Hours: 8 am to 9 pm (weather dependent)

Price: $15.12 for adults, $10.61 for under 18 or seniors 65+

Burnaby

Perfect for anyone in the Metrotown area, this course is nestled among the giant evergreens of Burnaby’s beautiful Central Park.

Address: 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Hours: Open Monday to Friday 7 am – 8:30 pm, weekends and holidays 6:30 am – 8:30 pm

Price: $14 for adults, $9.25 for youth, $10.50 for seniors (weekday rate – 18 holes)

Open year-round and situated in a stunning park-like setting, Kensington Pitch & Putt is another stunning option for youth, adults, and seniors alike. It’s well maintained and tee times are first-come, first-serve.

Address: 5889 Curtis Street, Burnaby

Hours: Open Monday to Friday 7 am – 8:30 pm, weekends and holidays 6:30 am – 8:30 pm

Price: $14 for adults, $9.25 for youth, $10.50 for seniors (weekday rate – 18 holes)

Richmond

Nestled in Hugh Boyd Community Park, this City-owned and operated nine-hole course is open until late fall.

Address: 9751 Pendleton Road, Richmond

Hours: Mon-Fri: 12:00pm, last tee-off at 6:30pm

Sat, Sun and Holidays: 9:00am, last tee-off at 6:30 pm

Price: $5.70 for adults, $4.75 for youth under 19 and seniors 55+ (nine holes)

Surrey

Rather than being a full pitch and putt, Meridian Golf is instead a par three course. It’s more challenging than most and offers plenty of difficulty for advancing players.

Address: 1054 168 Street, Surrey

Price: $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, $19 juniors (weekday rate)