10 can't-miss food events in Vancouver this week: September 9 to 15
We’re nearly halfway through September already, but that doesn’t mean the tasty food events have to stop.
Whether you want to take one more road trip to Whistler before the end of summer or are hoping to stick close to home, there is plenty to eat and drink in and around Vancouver this week.
One-time-only
Whistler Village Beer Festival 2024
View this post on Instagram
Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 9 to 15 for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and more.
The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14, will showcase over 80 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss.
When: September 9 to 15, 2024. Main Event on September 14, 2024
Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm
Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Japanese Whisky Spotlight at Skye Avenue
Japanese whisky will get its moment to shine at Skye Avenue during this one-night-only bar takeover by international bartender and brand ambassador Yuki Yamazaki, who will pull a guest shift behind the bar to showcase a limited-edition Kujira Inari whisky made from rice.
When: September 11
Time: Starting 5 pm
Where: Skye Avenue — 13450 102nd Avenue #190, Surrey
Comedy Night Dinner at Chambar
View this post on Instagram
As part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, Chambar is hosting a Comedy Night Dinner, pairing some of Vancouver’s top comedians with the restaurant’s delicious food. Enjoy a three-course dinner while enjoying comedians like Charlie Demers, Ivan Decker, Jacob Samuel, and Yumi Nagashima.
When: September 12
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Cost: $135 per person
Japan Market Fall Edition
View this post on Instagram
The two-day market highlights over 70 Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, intending to support Japanese culture in Vancouver.
Guests can enjoy photo ops, live entertainment, culinary creations, and more at the Japan Market Fall Festival. Organizers also announced that the first 50 people to enter the market each morning will receive a $10 voucher to spend.
When: September 14 and 15, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $4 for one adult and $7 for two adults (early bird); $5 for one adult and $9 for two adults (general admission). For sale online
Emily in Paris Dinner and Cooking Class
View this post on Instagram
The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) will transport food lovers to the City of Light and pay tribute to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris through pop-up dinners and cooking classes.
“Whether you’re a new viewer, a long-time lover of Emily’s exploits in the City of Light, or just a fan of French cuisine, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in these pop-up dinners and classes,” says PICA president and owner Sylvia Potvin.
The cooking class is taking place this week, with the pop-up dinner and dessert class scheduled for later in the month.
Emily in Paris Pop-Up Dinner
When: September 19
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver
Cost: $139 per person
Emily in Paris Pastry and Dessert Class
When: September 21
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver
Cost: $195 per person
Emily in Paris Cooking Class
When: September 14
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver
Cost: $225 per person
Recurring
Cadillac Fairview Stress Less Lunch
View this post on Instagram
Cadillac Fairview is launching a new initiative called Stress Less Lunch, which will offer Vancouver’s downtown community free lunch from different popular food trucks.
Participating vendors include Disco Cheetah, Chicken Wrap, Rao’s Burger Shack, Mo’s Hot Dogs, and Sauzzy Thai.
When: Every Wednesday in September
Time: Noon to 2 pm
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8
View this post on Instagram
Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.
When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24
Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child
Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival 2024
View this post on Instagram
The festival will kick off with a night market on September 13 at Jubilee Park. Various food trucks will be present alongside restaurants, farmers, chefs, as well as winery, brewery, and cidery owners. The evening will end with the Food and Farm Excellence Award.
From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city.
When: September 13 to 22, 2024
Where: All around Abbotsford
Richmond Night Market
View this post on Instagram
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Junction Public Market
View this post on Instagram
The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28 to September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai
