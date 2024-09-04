Chupito will leave its current location at the end of the season

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been a big fan of Chupito since it first launched in 2021. It also means you’ll want to hear about updates regarding the future operations of the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand cocktail spot.

Previously, we reported that the seasonal outdoor cocktail bar, accessed by an alleyway in downtown Vancouver, would expand into the indoor space currently occupied by La Taqueria at 322 W Hastings Street.

The longtime taco destination had shared plans to move from its original digs to 601 W Hastings Street once the space was ready. The swap would have allowed Chupito to operate year-round.

Unfortunately, those plans have changed. The team recently received notice that the demolition permit is ready, and they’ve scheduled the demolition for February/March 2025.

This leaves Chupito without a space. Dished has also been told that renovations at La Taqueria’s new location are delayed.

The concept currently does not have a backup regarding its future location, although the team is actively looking for an investor to support the project in a new space.

For now, though, you can still visit this warm-weather staple and indulge in exceptional cocktails, incredible food, and a fantastic ambiance and vibe.

This season and the iteration of Chupito as we know it will wind down at the end of October.

Find the downtown destination open daily from 5 pm to 10 pm (weather permitting) and enjoy it while you can.

Fingers crossed that this awesome concept can find a new home.

Chupito

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver (entrance through the back alley)

